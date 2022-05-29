The trial for defamation of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard is about to come to an end. After six weeks of testimony, closing arguments in the case were presented on May 27 and jury deliberations began.

Despite the enormous amount of evidence presented and the witnesses, Elon Musk and James Franco were the great absentees in the case. In your request, Depp accused Heard of having an intramarital relationship with the founder of Tesla, for which the billionaire was originally named as a possible witness in the case; however, in the end, he did not testify.

Elon Musk breaks the silence on the trial of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard

Musk, who dated the actress for several months after she split from Depp, has shared his thoughts on the trial. The richest man in the world shared his comments in response to MIT research scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman, who tweeted his conclusions about the trial.

“I hope they both move on”Musk tweeted on May 27, hours after the hearing ended. “At their best, each one of them is amazing”he added.

I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 28, 2022

When will the verdict of the Depp v Heard trial be announced?

The jury did not reach a unanimous conclusion on Friday, so the deliberation process will resume on the Tuesday after Memorial Day weekend and could continue for more days. The process has become longer given the enormous amount of evidence presented.

Depp took Heard to trial in the Circuit Court of Fairfax County in Virginia, to determine if he was defamed by an article that the actress published in the newspaper. Washington Post in 2018, in which he stated that he was a victim of domestic violence

Although his name does not appear in the piece, Depp has denied the allegations. The actor is looking for $50 million to make up for the damage done to his career, while Heard countersued the actor for $100 million.