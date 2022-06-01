Elon Musk breaks the silence on trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in which he was involved

Businessman Elon Musk has finally broken the silence and has referred to the controversial trial against Amber Heard, after Johnny Depp sued her for defamation.

Musk responded to a tweet from presenter Lex Fridman, who published his conclusions about the dramatic case.

“At their best, each one of them is amazing,” the Tesla and SpaceX owner said, referring to Heard and Depp.

In addition, the businessman added that: “I hope that both continue.”

Musk’s name has come up multiple times during the former actor’s relationship, as it is said that he was romantically involved with Heard when she was still married to Depp.

Heard and Musk were first seen publicly together in 2016 and broke up in August 2017 due to their busy schedules. Later, in January 2018, they resumed their romantic relationship, but it did not prosper.

However, Depp assures that the relationship between the Aquaman actress and the businessman started just months after marrying her, in 2015. A video has even come to light in which Heard and Musk are seen very affectionate in an elevator when she was still married to the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Depp even mentions it in his lawsuit against Heard, according to documents obtained by People. According to the specialized magazine, in his lawsuit, the actor claims that Musk and Heard met at his penthouse in Los Angeles, California, “late at night” while he was out of the country.

And he added that the businessman was allowed to enter his house precisely the night that Heard “presented his battered face to the public”, and that therefore the actress’s accusations of domestic violence were “an elaborate hoax”.

At first it was believed that Musk was going to be called to testify in the trial that is being held in Virginia, United States; however, his name was left off the witness list.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million for defamation after she published an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 claiming she had been a victim of domestic violence. Although the actress never mentioned her ex-husband, the document was published just when she was talking about her divorce in the media.

I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

May 28, 2022





Following Depp’s lawsuit, Heard countersued him for defamation for $100 million.

The trial is in the final stage. The jury will resume its deliberations on Tuesday, May 31 after meeting for a couple of hours on Friday, May 27, following the presentation of closing arguments.