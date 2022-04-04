Elon Musk buys 9.2% of Twitter and becomes the company’s main shareholder

Photo : PATRICK PLEUL/POOL/AFP ( Getty Images )

Elon Musk is better known for his ventures than for his investments, but this one is going to be famous.

As revealed today before the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, the businessman acquired a 9.2% stake in Twitter Inc. on March 14. The operation makes it maximum shareholder of the company, with a participation valued at 3,000 million dollars (although the action of Twitter has shot up in the pre-market after hearing the news).

Like almost all of Musk’s moves, the purchase of 9.2% of Twitter was preceded by an enigmatic tweet. On March 25, 11 days after the operation that we have known today, Elon Musk asked his followers if he believes that Twitter adheres to the basic principle of freedom of expression. 70% voted no. Musk said the survey would have “consequences.”

Although there was speculation that he could create an alternative social network to Twitter, it seems that he was actually paving the way to justify his investment in the original Twitter. Musk does not have control over the social network as he does, for example, over SpaceX, a private company, but now he is one of the people with the greatest decision-making power over the social network.

Changes coming to Twitter? Musk says that the social network works like the public plaza of the world, and yet “undermines democracy” with its censorship. What censorship are you referring to? To that of the Russian state media, apparently. Starlink, SpaceX’s internet provider, did not block to outlets like Russia Today, while Twitter and other social networks and operators did.

Other of Musk’s frequent complaints about Twitter are the spam that crypto bots pour into his profile (often pretending to be him) or the company’s latest movements. related with NFTs and Web3.

Beyond that, Musk doesn’t seem to hold Twitter’s new CEO in high regard. When Parag Agrawal replaced Jack Dorsey (Musk’s personal friend) as CEO, Musk posted a meme depicting Agrawal as Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin and Dorsey as Soviet secret police chief Nikolai Yezhov being pushed into the water.

With a net worth of $273 billion, Elon Musk is currently the richest person in the world, according to the billionaires index from Bloomberg.