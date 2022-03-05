Elon Musk calls for increased oil and gas production

It sounds amazing, but Elon Musk has called for oil and gas production to be increased. Not the CEO of Tesla and founder of SpaceX he has not lost his head, nor does he go against his own principles, everything has a sensible explanation.

Musk refers to the times in which we live, the armed conflict in Ukraine and the energy and hydrocarbon dependence that some regions, including Europe, have on Russia.

“I hate to say it, but we need to increase oil and gas production. Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures, explained Elon Musk on his Twitter. “This would obviously negatively affect Tesla. But sustainable energy solutions, at the moment, cannot immediately replace Russian oil and gas exports,” he continued.

see more Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil & gas output immediately. Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022

At the end of 2021, the global market share of 100% electric vehicles is 9%. Although it must be taken into consideration that there is a significant imbalance in the penetration of electric mobility in different regions. Europe, China and the United States have seen a significant increase in sales of electric cars. But that other regions, developing, maintain a minimum adoption.

As the shortage of hydrocarbons increases as more countries refuse to do business with Russia, the prices of gas and oil products will increase considerably. That is why, against his own interests, Elon Musk warns about the need to increase production.

Elon Musk’s words clash with Joe Biden’s domestic policies

The words of Elon Musk, calling for increased oil and gas production to compensate Russia, directly clash with the policies of Joe Biden. The president of the United States stopped new projects for the exploitation of oil wells and the construction of pipelines within the territory. In fact, it was one of the first decisions after taking office.

Of course, when Biden began his mandate, he did not have the remotest idea that Russia would invade Ukraine and that the unified response of democratic nations would be sanctions, embargoes and the cancellation of business with the country.

Elon Musk has gained a curious prominence in recent days for his opinions and actions regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Following a request from the Ukrainian deputy prime minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, the CEO of SpaceX sent an entire truckload of antennas to connect to the satellites of star link. The aid tries to guarantee internet connection in the country. The gesture was very well received by public opinion.

The director also gave his opinion on the blockade by Europe of Russian propaganda platforms disguised as media, as is the case with RussiaToday. “I will not block the Starlink network, I am an absolutist of freedom of expression,” she commented.

A few days later, Musk warned that the Starlink antennas could become targets for the Russian air force, trying to cut communications, and called for caution.



