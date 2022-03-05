Elon Musk calls for increased oil and gas production

2022-03-05

It sounds amazing, but Elon Musk has called for oil and gas production to be increased. Not the CEO of Tesla and founder of SpaceX he has not lost his head, nor does he go against his own principles, everything has a sensible explanation.

Musk refers to the times in which we live, the armed conflict in Ukraine and the energy and hydrocarbon dependence that some regions, including Europe, have on Russia.

“I hate to say it, but we need to increase oil and gas production. Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures, explained Elon Musk on his Twitter. “This would obviously negatively affect Tesla. But sustainable energy solutions, at the moment, cannot immediately replace Russian oil and gas exports,” he continued.

At the end of 2021, the global market share of 100% electric vehicles is 9%. Although it must be taken into consideration that there is a significant imbalance in the penetration of electric mobility in different regions. Europe, China and the United States have seen a significant increase in sales of electric cars. But that other regions, developing, maintain a minimum adoption.

