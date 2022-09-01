Elon Musk calls for more babies and more oil to “perpetuate human civilization”

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, the father of 10 children, urged on Monday have “more babies” and also to exploit more oil and natural gas.

“Believe me, the baby crisis is a big deal,” declared the 51 year old tycoon to the press in Stavanger, in southwestern Norway, where he gave a talk on energy.

Asked about the great challenges of the world, the founder of the American manufacturer of electric cars Tesla He cited the energy transition but then immediately spoke of the birth rate, “one of (his) favorite concerns, perhaps less well known.”

In Western societies, as in highly populated countries like China, the birth rate is falling, due in large part to population ageing.

READ: Musk seeks to use denunciations of a former Twitter executive against the social network

“It’s important that people have enough babies to perpetuate civilization,” he said. “They say that the civilization it could disappear in a bang or a groan. If we don’t have enough kids, we’ll die with a groan (wearing) adult diapers. It will be depressing,” he added.

“Yes, make more babies,” he concluded. Divorced three times, Musk is the father of 10 children, one of whom died at 10 weeks. Another, a transgender girl, recently filed an official lawsuit to change her last name as well as her gender and cut all ties with her father.

The United States press recently revealed that he had twins in November with a leader of neurolink, a few weeks before the birth of Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, which he had with the singer Grimes. The tycoon, who arrived in Stavanger on a private jet, estimated that the planet still needs fossil energy sources.

WHAT’S MORE: Elon Musk clarifies that the tweet about buying Manchester United was a joke

“Realistically, I think we have to use oil and gas in the short term, otherwise civilization would go under,” he said, “especially these days with the sanctions against Russia. “At this time it would be justified to explore more” hydrocarbons in Norway, he estimated.