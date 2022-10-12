Elon Musk canceled in Ukraine

The Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, had ridiculed before the pacifist offer of Musk, through a survey in your birdie social network in which it said “Which Elon Musk do you like better: the one who supports Ukraine or the one who supports Russia?” MWhile kyiv’s ambassador to Germany, Andrey Melnik, was tougher, telling Musk that “go to hell”.

Watch out for the signal!

The owner of Space X, Elon Musk, responded to the Ukrainian president via Twitter, arguing that his quest is world peace and avoiding a nuclear escalation. “I still support Ukraine very much, but I am convinced that the massive escalation of the war will cause great harm to Ukraine and possibly to the world.”Musk tweeted on October 3.

As mentioned above urgent 24the Satlink company, that is, the entity that provides broadband internet to Ukraine through satellites, belongs to Musk along with other aerospace, artificial intelligence and communications companies such as SpaceX, OpenAI, Tesla, The Boring Company Y Neuralink. The CEO of Space X he had allocated 80 million dollars for Satlink satellite terminals – at the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine – which illustrated his political commitment to kyiv.

strikingly, The Ukrainian armed forces began to present problems in the remote connection of their Starlink communication system after the insults to Musk by the Ukrainian ambassador, as reported by the Russian news agency, RT.

More content in Urgent 24:

Does LN+ lick? Viviana Canosa surrendered to TN in the rating

MODO did it: Mercado Pago was “banked” and expelled the cards

The long weekend of October undressed the lie of Previaje

The sequel to Netflix’s most watched movie is here

The fruit that lowers cholesterol and helps prevent cancer