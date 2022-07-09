Business

Elon Musk cancels his offer to buy Twitter: the social network will take legal action

Twitter will not belong to Elon Musk, for now.

The billionaire reported this Friday that withdraw your purchase proposal from the social network for $44 billion, citing a material breach of several provisions of the agreement.

He faces a sanction for the rupture of the offer of US$1,000 million and a possible lawsuit for this decision.

Meanwhile, Twitter shares fell 7% after the announcement.

