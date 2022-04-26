Elon Musk challenges his critics to confront him on Twitter; Jeff Bezos is the first to do it

Shortly before Twitter announced that it accepted Elon Musk’s millionaire offer, the Tesla CEO tweeted that “I hope even my worst critics stay on Twitter, because that’s what freedom of expression means.” That Musk has detractors who criticize his decisions – in this case the purchase of Twitter for 44,000 million dollars, almost 41,000 million euros – is not news.

The executive has referred on more than one occasion to the little bird’s social network as the “town square”, in reference to its importance for public debate worldwide. Just a few hours ago, Jeff Bezos -founder of Amazon and owner of Washington Post since 2013 – coyly mocked the CEO of SpaceX by referencing his expression and China.

Yesterday Mike Forsythe, a journalist for the New York Times, communicated via Twitter that “Tesla’s second largest market in 2021 was China (after the US),” adding that “Chinese battery manufacturers are the main suppliers of Tesla’s electric vehicles.” Forsythe also tweeted that since 2009, the year China banned Twitter, “the government had almost no influence over the platform.” “This may have changed,” the journalist added, suggesting a locked cat.

It was here that Jeff Bezos decided to enter the conspiracy, responding to Forsythe as follows: “Interesting question. Did the Chinese government gain a little influence over the town square?” An hour and a half later, the Amazon founder tweeted that his answer “is probably no. The most likely outcome in this regard is complexity in China for Tesla, rather than censorship on Twitter.”

It is a fact that China is very important for Tesla’s business and as the journalist Forsythe comments, the Asian country was the second largest market for the company in 2021, in addition to its main source of vehicle batteries. Bezos wanted to go a little further, insisting that “Musk is extremely good at navigating these kinds of complexities.”





