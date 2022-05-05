Elon Musk changed profile picture and shot value of cryptocurrency

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, continues to be in the news after the acquisition of the Twitter company in exchange for US $ 44,000 million, but this time it was for having changed his profile picture on the aforementioned social network.

The South African tycoon put as a profile picture a collage from Bored Ape’s Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collection, a fact that triggered the value of the crypto asset that has to do with said project.

ApeCoin, launched by Yuga Labs – creators of Bored Ape – reported an increase of 20% in an hour, which allowed it to reach a maximum value of US$17.64, according to data from Coinbase, but its profits fell and closed at US$15.43.

However, it is not clear whether the Tesla CEO acquired any Bored Ape NFTs, but he ‘liked’ a tweet in which Michael Bouhanna, an executive at Sotheby’s auction house, claimed that this image was created. exclusively for sale.

“Elon, as much as I admire your work, I’d like you to remove your profile picture, which I created for our Sotheby’s sale. Or give me credit. Happy to send you the original file, minted with the buyer’s approval,” Bouhanna said in the post.

Musk responded to him, saying, “I don’t know…it seems a bit expendable.” Later, he changed his profile picture.

Twitter could have “a small cost for business and government users”

It is worth remembering that recently Musk made the clarification on whether the use of this social network will have any value for users.

“Ultimately the downfall of the Freemasons was to give away their stonecutting services for nothing,” Musk said via his Twitter account.

“Twitter will always be free for casual users, but may incur a small cost for commercial/government users”, emphasized the tycoon.

In recent days, Musk published a trill in which he also referred to the political ideologies of the world and indicated that in order to maintain freedom of expression in the social network Both ends of the political spectrum had to be made uncomfortable, this after leaders from around the world have expressed their concerns about the “speeches” that can be unleashed on Twitter after Musk’s warnings.

“For Twitter to deserve the public’s trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left alike”were the words that the South African tycoon shared in his official account of the social network that he recently acquired, emphasizing the plans that he brings for this virtual space, emphasizing the need to repay the “trust” of users.

Thus, the version that the also owner of SpaceX would propose to bring to Twitter users would be a “politically neutral” space, which would mean “bothering the extreme right and the extreme left alike”, referring to the vetoes that have previously done on the social network for different speeches. Although the most notorious case was that of Donald Trump and his trills that invited people to enter the United States Capitol, other political personalities have been “censored” or “punished” by Twitter for sharing unpopular views or perspectives.

Another important case is that of Jair Bolsonaro, the current president of Brazil, who was blocked by the social network after he shared false information about the covid-19 pandemic. one of the issues with which celebrities and political personalities were most “punished” in recent years.