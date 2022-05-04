Elon Musk charges against Apple and its 30% commission on the App Store

A new day also means a new history of Elon Musk to count. Now that the tycoon is drawing all the limelight after buying Twitter for $44 billion, virtually any statement he makes is magnified, even when he has nothing to do with the social network. On this occasion, Musk took advantage of the space to charge against the 30% commission that Apple applies in the App Store.

In a tweet that shared information about how PayPal helped structure the European Union’s antitrust case against Apple Pay, Elon Musk said the 30% App Store commission “isn’t right”.

“The Apple store is like having a 30% tax on the internet. It’s definitely not right. It’s literally 10 times higher than it should be.”

see more Apple’s store is like having a 30% tax on the Internet. Definitely not ok. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2022

What is Elon Musk referring to?

Apple charges 30% to developers who sell their applications within the App Store. For example, if you offer a game for $10 dollars, those in Cupertino will keep $3 and you will keep the rest. This same percentage applies when subscriptions or other types of sales that involve micropayments are offered within the apps.

Why does Apple charge this fee? Firstly, because they are providing space on a platform whose maintenance does not depend on the developer. On the other hand, Apple sees the App Store exposure as a good opportunity to generate revenue. Furthermore, we cannot forget that the company offers a set of free tools to develop applications.

Now, the controversy surrounding the App Store commission, which has been on the radar for several years, has to do with the percentage that Apple keeps. A good part of the developers considers that the “Apple Tax” is higher than it should be, as Elon Musk also points out. Most do not want the commission to reach zero, but to reduce it to a fairer proportion —understanding that each one has their own idea of ​​”fair” based on their needs—.

Elon is on the side of Epic Games

Elon Musk is not the first to charge against the App Store commission. In fact, there are companies that have waged legal battles against Apple on this issue. The most notorious case, without a doubt, is that of Epic Games.

In August 2020, Epic Games announced that players of Fortnite they could buy virtual currencies (paVos) and other digital items within the iOS application. The problem is that the company implemented its own payment system to skip Apple’s commission, a practice totally prohibited in the App Store. Hours after the announcement, those from Cupertino blocked the game. Till the date, Fortnite has not returned to the App Storeand.

However, the above was only the beginning of a complex and studied strategy by Epic Games to sue Apple for alleged monopolistic practices. It should be noted that Epic also stood up to Google for the same situation – the Play Store also charges commissions – which caused them to wage battle on two fronts.

During September of the previous year, US authorities determined that Apple is not a monopoly. However, they ruled that the company must allow some apps to add links to external websites to make payments. This sentence was the one that companies like Netflix or Spotify waited for years to avoid the 30% commission.

Of course, we still cannot say that the confrontation is over, since both companies made appeals that have not yet been resolved.

In mid-2021, Elon Musk had words to refer to the legal conflict between Apple and Epic Games. As you can imagine, he did not hesitate to show his support for the second. “Apple’s App Store fees are a de facto global tax on the Internet. Epic is right”commented in a tweet that reached more than 220 thousand ‘likes’.

It will be interesting to see if Elon Musk intends to stand up to Apple and its commission through more forceful action than a tweet. If he finally takes full control of Twitter, don’t be surprised if he does…



