Elon Musk closes 2021 as the richest man in the world. The pandemic increases the economic gap – Corriere.it

from Federico Cella

The CEO of Tela with 270 billion dollars reaches the highest level of wealth of the modern era and in general the top 500 have seen assets grow by over one trillion in a year. According to Bezos, fourth Gates who “pays” the divorce from his wife

The rich? They are richer. And the poor? Are increased. The economic equation of the pandemic is rather linear. To tell it even better comes the year-end ranking of the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, the ranking of 500 richest in the world, which combined exceed the 8.4 trillion dollars, that is, more than the GDP of any country in the world, with the exception of the United States and China. And who is the leader of the billionaires? Elon Musk is confirmed, the CEO of Tesla Motors – elected by Time Person of the Year – has never been so rich: Musk, with his 270 billion dollars of personal assets has reached the highest level of wealth in the modern era, net of inflation. Over the course of 2021, with the stock market on the rise and the appreciation of almost everything from real estate to cryptocurrencies to commodities, the richest 500 in the world added to their pocket more than a trillion dollars of personal value. To understand, the value of the sole entrepreneur of South African origin, also at the head of Space X, is equivalent to 1.29 of the GDP of the United States, 11.2% of the value of the US real estate market and is equal to 4,003,622 times the average income of an American familyAll while on the other side of the field, the pandemic has brought – according to World Bank estimates – more than 150 million people beyond the threshold of extreme poverty.

It is the first time in history that the 10 super-rich have personal fortunes that exceed $ 100 billion. According to Bloomberg, a demonstration of how the recovery from the economic shock to the health emergency has been uneven and has radicalized disparities, with the richest benefiting from a loosened fiscal policy. To this we add the growing turnover of all companies that deal with digital in various capacities, thanks to the surge in platforms and hardware for communication and in general for remote activities. Eight of the top 10 rich people confirm themselves as entrepreneurs in the field of technology.

Elon Musk topped the rankings with $ 273.5 billion in assets and a 75% gain thanks to investors’ bet on Tesla’s electric cars. Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos fell to second place with $ 194.2 billion with the e-commerce and cloud giant that rose by only 2% compared to 2020. Behind him the French Bernard Arnault, the patron of the luxury giant LVMH, with a fortune of 177.1 billion dollars: the shares of his empire grew by 55% last year, also thanks to important investments such as the 15 billion dollars spent at the end of 2020 to take over Tiffany. Slip into fourth position Bill Gates, with an estimated assets of 138.3 billion dollars: they weighed the divorce from Melinda, which forced him to sell a slice of Microsoft shares to his wife, and a growth of the company of only 5%. Sixth Mark Zuckerberg, the patron of Meta-Facebook, with 128.4 billion (and + 24% compared to 2020), preceded by Larry Page, founder of Alphabet-Google, which had $ 129.5 billion in assets at the end of the year, up 57%. His “twin” Sergey Brin is in seventh place and precedes the only other non-tech, the evergreen Warren Buffet. Another historic billionaire like Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle.

Excluding Arnault, French, the top 10 are all American entrepreneurs. For the Chinese counterparts in fact 2021 was actually the worst year since Bloomberg included the country in its ranking in 2012. The total loss of $ 61 billion is linked to the government’s “shared prosperity” policies. In 37th place, with $ 35.9 billion and growth of 1.75 billion year over year, we find Giovanni Ferrero and family, first of the Italians. Only two positions less for Leonardo Del Vecchio (34.5 billion, +9.75 billion), founder of Luxottica. Going further down, we find: in place 204 Paolo Rocca and family (11.1 billion, +1.12 billion), CEO of the Techint group (Tenaris); to the 301th Silvio Berlusconi (8.77 billion, +684 million); to the 477th Miuccia Prada (5.93 billion, -20.9 million); to the 479th Patrizio Bertelli, the CEO of the Prada group, with € 5.91 billion in personal assets and an income of € 21 million year on year.