Elon Musk confirmed which profiles he will look for to hire staff on Twitter

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, owner of Tesla and SpaceX, recently bought Twitter for 44,000 million dollars and has insisted that he wants to transform this social network to supposedly guarantee freedom of expression.

The tycoon bought Twitter for 44,000 million dollars following a deal that values ​​each share of the firm at $54.20.

“Freedom of expression is the foundation of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital public square where vital issues for the future of humanity are debated”, Musk declared in recent days through a statement announcing the purchase of the social network.

Now, with the power on Twitter, Musk announced this Friday through his Twitter account that he will give priority in the company to charges related to systems engineering, application design, cybersecurity and servers.

“If the Twitter acquisition is completed, the company will be heavily focused on software engineering, design, information security and server hardware”, Musk said in the aforementioned social network.

If Twitter acquisition completes, company will be super focused on hardcore software engineering, design, infosec & server hardware https://t.co/m2HseK0TXl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2022

Elon Musk would sell Twitter in three years, warned US newspaper

The news of the purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk made the world’s main headlines last day; With a payment of 44,000 million dollars, the eccentric millionaire, owner of Tesla and SpaceX, became the largest shareholder of Twitter.

Now the diary The Wall Street Journal He assured that Musk would be thinking of selling the social network in just three years and that said operation would be closed soon.

The idea, according to the media, is to first consult with shareholders and Twitter regulators to confirm that the operation can indeed be carried out.

According to The Wall Street JournalMusk is in contact with private investment funds that would help him pay the 21,000 million dollars with which he promised to contribute as his own funds to be able to close the purchase of Twitter.

In this way, Musk would make the social network more profitable and attractive in the next three years, to make it the center of attention and attract investors to buy it.

At the moment, neither Musk nor Twitter have commented on what was said by the American media and what is known is that the millionaire plans to improve the social network to reduce censorship with reference to hate content moderation policies.

“It could get worse”, Bill Gates’s devastating taunt to Elon Musk for the purchase of Twitter

In the middle of an interview for TheWall Street Journal, Bill Gates, founder and former CEO of Microsoft, spoke about the future that Twitter could have under the command of Elon Musk, who recently bought the social network. Gates warned that with Tesla’s CEO’s plans for the short-messaging app, it could “get worse.”

“Actually, it could make things worse… It’s not totally clear,” said the Microsoft founder, referring to the fact that Twitter might not have a good future in the hands of Musk, since this man would not be “totally clear” about all the changes or directions he wants to give.

“What is your goal when you talk about ‘openness’? What do you think of those who say that vaccines kill people or that Bill Gates is tracking people? Is it one of the things that he thinks should be spread? So it’s not totally clear yet what he’s going to do.”Gates questioned in the middle of his speech, stating that, in his opinion, Musk still had no lights on the direction that Twitter would take.

However, he also insisted that his words were not a “prediction”, that is, at the moment it could not be said what would happen while he was under Musk’s tutelage, since the owner tycoon should not be “underestimated”. from SpaceX. “I doubt that will happen this time, but we must keep an open mind and never underestimate Elon”he stated in his interview.