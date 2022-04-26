Elon Musk: Consequences Of The Twitter Purchase Announcement – News Technology – Technology

Despite the enormous capital that billionaire Elon Musk has, Twitter does not intend to allow him a safe sale only because of economic intimidation. A few days ago, the owner of Tesla made a hostile proposal to keep the social network, but was only able to acquire a percentage.

Musk announced that he would offer US $ 43,000 million to buy the entire platform, specifically he offered $ 54.20 for each share, although he was only able to acquire 9.2 percent, since he was not allowed to buy the entire social network.

According to the statementthe tycoon bought a total of 73.5 million shares of the microblogging network, out of a total of 800.6 million titles that make up the company’s capital stock, according to the Bloomberg agency.

Twitter also ruled that it indicated in a statement that it will “carefully examine” Elon Musk’s “unsolicited and non-binding offer” and that it will decide “the course of action it creates will best serve the interests of the company and all stakeholders.” shareholders”.

Twitter’s reaction

The company made all a strategy, which is known as a ‘poison pill’ in financial jargon.

These types of maneuvers are aimed at making it difficult for a shareholder to accumulate too much participation without prior approval of the board of directors. With this, other investors can buy more shares of the company at a discount, which raises the costs that Musk would have to bear if he wants to continue with his desire to buy the social network outright.

The ‘pill’ will become effective when the tycoon acquires 15 percent of the company’s shares without the prior authorization of the directors. It should be noted that currently, the South African tycoon, owner of the electric car company Tesla and the aerospace company SpaceX, is not so far from this power, since he has control of a little more than 9 percent of Twitter’s share capital.

Elon Musk’s Plan B

Despite the obstacles that have been presented to him, the Tesla boss said in a document filed with the US stock exchange regulator (SEC) that he wants to address Twitter shareholders directly to move forward with the business.

He also stated, in the same document, that has commitments with the Morgan Stanley bank to obtain two loans, one of 13,000 million dollars and another of 12,500 millionplus 21,000 million dollars that he will draw from his personal fortune to complete the operation.

Why buy Twitter?

According to reports, Twitter has approximately 253 million users.

One of its strengths is real-time information and the versatility of telling stories in a limited number of characters.

The vast potential of a social network with these attributes can motivate the billionaire to acquire all of the shares. But even he has been clear on several occasions in expressing the reasons for this purchase intention.

Musk has stated that would like to lift the veil on the algorithm that runs on Twitter and even allow people to manipulate it and suggest changes.

Musk says he is going to turn Twitter into a social media platform without moderation. There have already been several of those and they don’t work

These types of statements give people the perception that the social network would have no limitations, and even expelled characters like Donald Trump could return to it and express themselves on the topics they wanted.

“Musk says he’s going to turn Twitter into a social media platform without moderation. There have already been several of those and they don’t work,” analyst Rob Enderle said.

“The trolls take control, they become too hostile and drive people away from the platform,” said the head of Enderle Group, a company dedicated to advising digital companies and with a technology focus, according to AFP.

For now, Elon Musk continues to be one of the majority shareholders of the social network. But, by not appearing as the owner, the decisions of the board of directors must be acceptedwhose members want to prevent the tycoon from controlling Twitter.

Many users of this platform remain vigilant to analyze if some changes will be generated within the application’s policies or if the restrictions within the social network will even be tightened.

