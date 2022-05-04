Elon Musk considers getting paid to use Twitter

Elon Musk could charge companies a subscription (Photo: REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid)

Elon Musk I buy Twitter for 44 billion dollars, since then he has made several winks about what he will do with the social network, as it ensures that this will be freer and that private messages could be encrypted so that no one can hack them. The billionaire’s latest idea is that companies and governments pay a fee to use the social network.

Through his Twitter profile, Musk said that he is considering the idea of ​​implementing a cost to users who use the platform as an advertising or propaganda medium. Casual profiles will remain free.

I would have come to this conclusion after remembering that the fall of the freemasons was for having given away their services. In that sense, if you give those users the usability of the platform for free, you could put yourself at a disadvantage in the long run.

“Ultimately, the Masons’ downfall was to give away their stone-cutting services for nothing,” he noted.

In analyzing this possibility the billionaire could add a subscription for large companies and government entities. Some of those affected could be internationally renowned companies such as Spotify, Netflix, Microsoft, Apple, The Coca-Cola Company, Meta, Nintendo, among others. Ordinary users with just a few thousand followers would still be a part of Twitter without paying.

“Twitter will always be free for casual users, but may come at a small cost for business/government users.”

Because Elon Musk’s idea is not completely clear, there are those who are wondering what will be the considerations for them to be charged. For example, if influencers who have a huge presence on the social network and do not fall into either of the two categories could be considered casual users.

In Elon Musk’s post, many verified users extended their opinions, ensuring that the measure would be against “freedom of expression” that he has defended so much.

Among the related complaints is that of the Co-founder & CTO of CasaHODL and creator of http://bitcoin.page, among others, who asked the billionaire how much money he had to collect from his users to remove the ads.

Another user who detailed his disagreement is Code of Vetsa verified American account of more than 350 thousand followers that uses the social network to help veterans in crisis or who need help in “real time” and that he has raised money on Twitter for them.

“I am a non-profit organization that operates at 2%. We are literally the only Twitter 501c3. I started on Twitter and have raised over $6 million on this platform. Are we exempt? We are helping thousands of veterans across the country. We are eternally grateful that you are taking on FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION!”

There are many cases like this organization that has many followers, is verified and is related to monetary transactions. Although the goal of Code of Vets is to help it might not be considered as a casual account.

Furthermore, it is not known if there would be fees so that the Jarritos soft drink company or the “Don Lucho” company does not pay the same as The Coca-Cola Company. In any case, everything is now based on speculation about what will happen to Twitter under Elon Musk’s tutelageas it is possible that these proposals will not materialize.

