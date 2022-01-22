Elon Musk considers NFTs annoying as images of Twitter profiles – Nerd4.life

Twitter recently launched the ability to use NFT such as profile pictures, a novelty that has greatly displeased Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO and richest man on the planet, so much so that he came to define her “annoying“I mean, Musk isn’t much of a fan of hexagonal profile pictures.

Musk: “Twitter has invested engineering resources into this bullshit as cryptocurrency scammers are throwing spambot block parties in every thread !?“

Let’s explain: on January 13, Twitter announced the possibility of using NFTs (non-fungible tokens) as a profile photo for Twitter Blue users (paid service available in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand), which are indicated by a hexagonal frame.

We are adding NFTs as one of the many ways to customize your Twitter profile to show the NFTs you own in a hexagon shaped profile picture on your Twitter account.



Setting up an NFT profile picture means that people will be able to associate your Twitter account with your public address of the linked virtual cryptocurrency wallet. This means that your Twitter account will be associated with your current and historical transactions and properties of the cryptocurrency wallet, including all other NFTs in that wallet, since that information is all available on the public blockchain.

In theory, the new exclusive frame should show by eye that the user actually owns the image used, but we are on the internet and it took very little to find flaws in the whole system, very immature indeed.

In fact, there is no shortage of problems and the anti-NFT faction is wallowing in it. Has anyone noticed that anyone who uses Twitter Blue can make one screenshot of an existing NFT and put it as its profile photo, because the tool works with any NFT in a collection, not just verified tokens. So anyone can right click, save any NFT and use it as they want.

Twitter has not yet expressed itself on the matter and has not announced whether it will do anything to resolve the situation. To learn more about NFTs, read our special dedicated to play-to-earn games.