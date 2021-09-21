In February, Elon Musk and other celebrities tweeted about Dogecoin, and the coin’s value jumped 37% in just 24 hours. These events pushed the cryptocurrency’s market value to over $ 10 billion. In May, Dogecoin’s popularity skyrocketed again when Elon Musk announced that Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin as a form of payment and proposed Dogecoin as a possible replacement. While Musk tweeted about Dogecoin and took polls to get information on public opinion, Dogecoin’s value rose 20% to 47 cents, up from 8 cents in February.

These events indicate that Dogecoin, a meme cryptocurrency, is here to stay. The coin has a rather unlikely history of origin.

What is a Meme Cryptocurrency?



Dogecoin is a meme cryptocurrency, which means it was created based on a meme. Memes are humorous viral content meant to be shared online. Often, as with the "doge" meme, the content is an image that is edited to add some funny text or images, then re-shared. Although founded on a recognizable humorous basis, meme encryption is not necessarily a joke in itself. Having a popular meme linked to a new cryptocurrency can actually lead to a public buy-on. Linda Xie, founder of Scalar Capital, a crypto investment fund and former Coinbase product manager, believes the link between pop culture and cryptography is fundamental. When Dogecoin caught his interest, he took a deep dive into the crypto meme. As she points out, it is incredibly important that cryptocurrencies ensure that the interest of the mainstream is adopted by more than just cryptocurrency enthusiasts. A good meme grabs attention in a much bigger way than any blog post ever can. As a meme coin gains popularity and rises in price, so does its value. Mainstream adoption is critical for growth.

What is Dogecoin?



Jackson Palmer, an Adobe data scientist, and Billy Markus, an IBM developer, are the creators of Dogecoin. They named the crypto meme after the doge's meme – a viral image of an expressive Shiba Inu dog, usually accompanied by captions in Comic Sans that were meant to be the doge's inner monologue. Since they created the coin as a way to make fun of Bitcoin, the name was fitting. Similar to Bitcoin or Ethereum, Dogecoin works with blockchain technology. All transactions made using Dogecoin and other similar decentralized digital currencies are stored in a secure and distributed digital ledger called the blockchain. Furthermore, to invest, just use reliable platforms such as investing with Yuan Pay Group. Dogecoin holders are provided with identical copies of the blockchain ledger, which contains all new transactions using the meme coin. The ledger is updated often, and the cryptography keeps the blockchain network secure itself. People can use Dogecoin to buy things or make payments, as long as the company or person you work with accepts Dogecoin. At the time of this writing, there are over 1,300 places, shops and services that accept Dogecoin.