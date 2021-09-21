In February, Elon Musk and other celebrities tweeted about Dogecoin, and the coin’s value jumped 37% in just 24 hours. These events pushed the cryptocurrency’s market value to over $ 10 billion. In May, Dogecoin’s popularity skyrocketed again when Elon Musk announced that Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin as a form of payment and proposed Dogecoin as a possible replacement. While Musk tweeted about Dogecoin and took polls to get information on public opinion, Dogecoin’s value rose 20% to 47 cents, up from 8 cents in February.
These events indicate that Dogecoin, a meme cryptocurrency, is here to stay. The coin has a rather unlikely history of origin.
Dogecoin is a meme cryptocurrency, which means it was created based on a meme. Memes are humorous viral content meant to be shared online. Often, as with the “doge” meme, the content is an image that is edited to add some funny text or images, then re-shared.
Although founded on a recognizable humorous basis, meme encryption is not necessarily a joke in itself. Having a popular meme linked to a new cryptocurrency can actually lead to a public buy-on.
Linda Xie, founder of Scalar Capital, a crypto investment fund and former Coinbase product manager, believes the link between pop culture and cryptography is fundamental. When Dogecoin caught his interest, he took a deep dive into the crypto meme.
As she points out, it is incredibly important that cryptocurrencies ensure that the interest of the mainstream is adopted by more than just cryptocurrency enthusiasts. A good meme grabs attention in a much bigger way than any blog post ever can. As a meme coin gains popularity and rises in price, so does its value. Mainstream adoption is critical for growth.
Jackson Palmer, an Adobe data scientist, and Billy Markus, an IBM developer, are the creators of Dogecoin. They named the crypto meme after the doge’s meme – a viral image of an expressive Shiba Inu dog, usually accompanied by captions in Comic Sans that were meant to be the doge’s inner monologue. Since they created the coin as a way to make fun of Bitcoin, the name was fitting.
Similar to Bitcoin or Ethereum, Dogecoin works with blockchain technology. All transactions made using Dogecoin and other similar decentralized digital currencies are stored in a secure and distributed digital ledger called the blockchain. Furthermore, to invest, just use reliable platforms such as investing with Yuan Pay Group.
Dogecoin holders are provided with identical copies of the blockchain ledger, which contains all new transactions using the meme coin. The ledger is updated often, and the cryptography keeps the blockchain network secure itself.
People can use Dogecoin to buy things or make payments, as long as the company or person you work with accepts Dogecoin. At the time of this writing, there are over 1,300 places, shops and services that accept Dogecoin.
Although Dogecoin and crypto meme are helping cryptocurrency gain more mainstream attention and buy-on, that doesn’t mean they’re smart investments. As with any other investment, such as in the stock market or real estate, research is key. Dogecoin itself is not effective at storing value.
Unlike Bitcoin, which has a limit of 21 million coins for life, Dogecoin has no limit. With Bitcoin, the limit on coins acts as a way to protect yourself from inflation – Dogecoin does not have this protection.
The Dogecoin blockchain rewards people for their mining work, creating millions of Dogecoins every day. These coins are mined by people who are called miners. They solve complicated mathematical equations on advanced computers to process transactions. These transactions are then recorded on the Dogecoin blockchain.
Miners are setting up a “proof of work” system and are also being rewarded for their work by earning Dogecoin. All this to say that Dogecoin is heavily influenced by inflation, making it difficult to speculate whether the rising value of Dogecoin will hold up or collapse.