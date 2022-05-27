Elon Musk could be the father of Amber Heard’s biological daughter

ANDthe trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard faces its last weeks until its resolution. Meanwhile, witnesses testify in Fairfax following the actor’s defamation complaint against his ex-wife.

Kate Moss was one of the last celebrities to appear in the litigation. The ex-partner of Johnny Depp confirmed that she was not thrown down the stairs by the interpreter, belying the words of Amber Heard.

Also, in the case of the renowned actress, names follow one another around her person. One of them is the tech tycoon Elon Musk, with whom he had a relationship after separating from the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean.

However, that union between the two could go even beyond a sentimental relationship. And it is that the South African could be the ‘father’ of the biological daughter of Amber Heard.

Heard would have conceived her daughter Oonagh Paige through surrogacy in the year 2021. On more than one occasion, the interpreter has published photos with her offspring on social networks on more than one occasion.

Although the biological father is not known, the writer Jessica ReedKlaus claimed from “close anonymous sources” that Elon Musk had donated sperm so that Heard could conceive her daughter.

At the moment, the owner of Tesla Y SpaceX He has not testified in the trial between Heard and Johnny Depp and is not expected to do so in the final weeks of the litigation.