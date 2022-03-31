Elon Musk could become the world’s first billionaire in 2024

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.



The founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, could become the world’s first billionaire in 2014 thanks to the potential of his rocket manufacturing and space exploration company.

The South African entrepreneur, with US and Canadian passports, could reach this historical record in the next two years if the annual growth trend of his fortune continues at the current rate, according to the conclusions of a study published by the financial services company Tipalti Approve.

Since 2017, Musk’s wealth has increased an annual average of 129%which could lead him to be the first member of the billionaires club in 2014 with a net worth of 1,380 million dollars at age 52, according to the calculations of the report.

The owner of Tesla ended 2021 becoming the richest person in the world by unseating the creator of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, with a net fortune of 277.3 billion dollars, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

To reach this conclusion, the study has compared the annual net worth of the wealthiest people on the planet with a projection of the annual growth trends of their wealth.

The main cause of the rise in Musk’s fortune would be the “massive income” from the government and commercial clients of his aerospace company.explains the report. SpaceX provides services for shipments to space such as satellites, supplies to the International Station and even people such as tourists.

SpaceX unstoppable

Last June, the space company outperformed Tesla without having yet gone public. The firm closed an agreement with investors in October to sell them 755 million shares at $560 per share., which meant that the company reached a value of 100.3 billion dollars. This translated into an appraisal 60 times higher than that achieved by Tesla on the day of its debut on Wall Street.

The main driver of this growth is Starlink, SpaceX’s small satellite company, key to transmitting broadband from space. Financial giant Morgan Stanley values ​​the parent company’s business at $12 billion, plus space tourism trips at $9 million. While he raised the value of Starlink to $81 billion, based on a potential company-wide estimate of $364 billion globally by 2040.

SpaceX currently accounts for less than 17% of Musk’s net worth, according to Bloomberg. If the study’s projections come true, Musk would be the only billionaire in history until 2026 when the founder of the TikTok social network, Zhang Yiming, could surpass him at just 42 years old.

Because these calculations are not always fulfilled. In 2017, Bezos was the first person to reach $100 billion since 1999, when Microsoft founder Bill Gates reached that figure. This put the founder of Amazon on the path to becoming the world’s first billionaire, but he didn’t make it, and it is now estimated that he may make it in 2030.