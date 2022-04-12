Elon Musk could make a hostile takeover of Twitter

Elon Musk has decided, almost by surprise, not to be part of the board of directors of Twitter following the announcement made by Parag Agrawal, current CEO on April 5. the founder of Tesla Y SpaceXwho bought 9.3% of the social network’s shares, has become the majority shareholder, even more than Jack Dorsey, and the decision could lead to a time of internal conflict that could end in a hostile takeover bid.

In an internal email to all Twitter employees who also was made public, Agrawal wrote that “Elon Musk has decided not to join our council. This is what I can share about what has happened”, followed by “I think this is for the best.” This contradicts what was said publicly a few days ago: “After conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it has become clear that he will offer a lot of value to the board of directors.”

The decision has not only taken everyone by surprise, but it comes after a weekend in which Elon Musk has been quite active on the social network, publishing surveys and opinions on how Twitter should change. Including one in which he asked his followers if they should turn the social network’s San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter. Even Jeff Bezosfounder of amazon and one of his apparent enemies, supported the idea.

Most of those tweets and polls were removed. In fact, they disappeared shortly before Parag Agrawal announced that Elon Musk would not join the Twitter board of directors. What he has not deleted is a thread where he assures that the social network is dying.

“Most of the most followed accounts on Twitter rarely post content, is Twitter dying?” reads the first tweet. “For example, Taylor Swift hasn’t posted anything in three months and Justin Bieber only once in a whole year.”

Parag Agrawal, by the way, has posted a total of 12 tweets so far in 2022. Half of these are retweets with a short comment.

Elon Musk may be interested in doing a hostile takeover of Twitter

Behind all these tweets over the weekend about the current situation of Twitter and the future of the social network, but especially the decision not to join the board of directors, there may be a much more complex motivation. Elon Musk may be preparing a hostile takeover bid.

Musk does not usually make passive investments. If he enters a company, he does so with the intention of actively contributing to decisions and the future of the company. He did so when he entered Tesla and it could be the case with Twitter.

In fact, it’s probably the main reason he decided not to get on the board of directors. The statutes state that no member of the table can have more than 14.9% of shares in the social network. That would significantly limit Musk if he decides to increase his stake.

But now, not being on the board, Elon Musk is free to buy as many shares as he wants. And if necessary, start making moves to remove the current CEO. He could also influence from within to make deeper changes in the social network or try to put another manager at the head of Twitter.

When Jack Dorsey left his post and was replaced by Agrawal, Elon Musk posted a meme comparing him to Stalin. He doesn’t seem to be a big fan of the current CEO.

At the moment Parag Agrawal has warned that some days will come “with some distractions, but the priorities and objectives remain.” He advises “avoid noise and not lose focus at work.”



