Technology

Elon Musk could make a hostile takeover of Twitter

Photo of Zach Zach14 hours ago
0 43 2 minutes read

Elon Musk has decided, almost by surprise, not to be part of the board of directors of Twitter following the announcement made by Parag Agrawal, current CEO on April 5. the founder of Tesla Y SpaceXwho bought 9.3% of the social network’s shares, has become the majority shareholder, even more than Jack Dorsey, and the decision could lead to a time of internal conflict that could end in a hostile takeover bid.

In an internal email to all Twitter employees who also was made public, Agrawal wrote that “Elon Musk has decided not to join our council. This is what I can share about what has happened”, followed by “I think this is for the best.” This contradicts what was said publicly a few days ago: “After conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it has become clear that he will offer a lot of value to the board of directors.”

The decision has not only taken everyone by surprise, but it comes after a weekend in which Elon Musk has been quite active on the social network, publishing surveys and opinions on how Twitter should change. Including one in which he asked his followers if they should turn the social network’s San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter. Even Jeff Bezosfounder of amazon and one of his apparent enemies, supported the idea.

Most of those tweets and polls were removed. In fact, they disappeared shortly before Parag Agrawal announced that Elon Musk would not join the Twitter board of directors. What he has not deleted is a thread where he assures that the social network is dying.

“Most of the most followed accounts on Twitter rarely post content, is Twitter dying?” reads the first tweet. “For example, Taylor Swift hasn’t posted anything in three months and Justin Bieber only once in a whole year.”

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach14 hours ago
0 43 2 minutes read

Related Articles

the high-end Bose headphones that have wowed more than 20,000 people

7 mins ago

This Samsung Galaxy 5G is a beast with a discount of 185 euros

19 mins ago

Google sues a user for scamming seniors by promising them puppies

1 hour ago

A study warns about the dangers of the metaverse in the human mind

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button