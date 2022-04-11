Elon Musk could testify in trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Washington (USA), Apr 11 (EFE).- The actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, also an actress Amber Heardface each other starting this Monday in a court in the state of Virginia (USA) in a judgment which will last for more than a month and will feature witnesses as famous as the actor James Franco or the billionaire Elon Musk.

The first day of litigation has been marked by the difficulty of forming a popular jury, since most of the citizens summoned had some prior knowledge or opinion of the case by the media trial who confronted, in London, Depp with the newspaper The Sun for an article about the accusations of mistreatment made against him.

In the case of the American process, Depp he sued his ex-wife for an opinion piece she wrote in Washington Post in 2018 after they both divorced and in which she referred to herself as a person who had had experience in what “domestic abuse represents”.

The actor ask your ex-partner 50 million dollars for damages.

For her part, Heard responded with a counterclaim in which he alleges that the actor has promoted a smear campaign against him and claims 100 million.

It will be the first time that the two celebrities face each other in court. In it trial held in londonand that Depp lost, the actress attended as a witness since the accusation was against The Sun for an article that described the actor as a “women’s aggressor”.

The protagonist of the saga “Pirates of the Caribbean” unsuccessfully appealed the sentence of the London High Court, which determined that there was strong evidence to affirm that Depp had abused his ex-partner and also demanded that the actor pay the fees to the editors of the newspaper.

The wide coverage that the British case received is making it difficult to form a popular jury for the American trial, where the majority of the citizens summoned have preconceived opinions.

According to the newspaper dead lineDepp and Heard were present this Monday while their lawyers they questioned the candidates to form the jury.

A man, who was dismissed, showed a text message in which his wife claimed that Heard “was psychotic” and another, also rejected, acknowledged that he had a “general idea” of the conflict, in which, according to him, Depp He “beat and lied” to his wife.

Likewise, other citizens affirmed that they began to inform themselves when they learned that the trial was going to be held in the town of Fairfax because of its proximity to Washington DC, where the newspaper’s editorial office is located The Washington Post.

Various depp fans went to the vicinity of the courts from other states of USA and from countries as far away as Australialocal media reported.

Furthermore, the list of potential witnesses of Heard includes several celebritiesincluding the owner of the electric car company Tesla and ex-partner of Heard, Elon Musk; and the actors James Franco Y Paul Bettany, this last friend of Depp and whose messages joking about Heard’s death occupied much of the British trial.

During three years of legal fight Depp, 58, and Heard, 35, have shared details about what their life was like and in which the actress claimed, in various ways, to have been abuse victim-

In his lawsuit, filed in March 2019, Depp denied being a domestic abuser and said Heard’s accusations were an “elaborate hoax” intended to boost her public image through making her something of a “#MeToo movement darling.” EFE

