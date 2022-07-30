Elon Musk countersued Twitter in the legal battle initiated by the purchase of the social network

South African billionaire Elon Musk filed a countersuit against Twitter on Friday in the dispute that both parties remain open over the resignation of Tesla’s CEO to buy the social network after announcing an agreement at the end of April.

As reported by the Wall Street JournalMusk filed a counterclaim in the Delaware (USA) courts in which the case is being heard, court documents show, although the content of the counterclaim remains secret.

The trial between Twitter and Musk to resolve the dispute over the purchase of the social network will begin on October 17 unless both parties reach an agreement on another dateaccording to case documents made public also this Friday.

The judge handling the case in a Delaware court ordered late Thursday that the trial be held from that day, after previously agreeing to Twitter’s request for a fast-track process in the face of Musk’s claim to postpone it. to February of next year.

Tesla CEO accused the company of presenting false data in the offer for the transaction

Kathaleen McCormick, president of the specialized court in commercial law that processes the complaint, detailed in a document published Thursday afternoon that the parties must “cooperate in good faith” and share the necessary information in the litigation, a key issue to avoid delays. .

Musk notified earlier this month of his intention to cancel the purchase of the technology company, agreed between both parties for 44,000 millionto which it responded with a lawsuit in a court specialized in commercial disputes to force it to complete the operation.

Twitter’s board of directors has invited its shareholders to vote on the purchase on September 13 and has asked them to give the green light to the operation as the last step to close it, although it acknowledged that it also depends on the “pending litigation” with the millionaire.

According to Wall Street Journal, one of Musk’s requests in the document is related to his accusation to Twitter that he lied about the number of false accounts after the purchase offer, one of the reasons he gave for withdrawing from the deal.

Twitter filed a complaint on July 12 also before a Delaware court to force the richest man in the world to fulfill the commitment made at the end of April to acquire the platform for 44,000 million dollars.

The social network requested an accelerated process to start in September and thus reduce the uncertainty that partially paralyzes the company, while Musk’s lawyers asked to start next year.

(With information from EFE and AFP)

