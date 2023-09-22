Elon Musk criticized after asking Taylor Swift to post music

“I’m sorry but she won’t notice you,” one user said.

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who is currently on her Erasure Tour, recently shared details about the re-release of her original track, ‘1989’, now called ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’. Took the help of social media. Her post caught the attention of billionaire Elon Musk, who asked the popstar to post some videos of her songs and concerts “straight to X”. However, her tweet did not go down well with ‘Swifties’, a community of Taylor Swift fans, who ridiculed her suggestion.

The “Love Story” singer said in a post, “This is a new soundtrack, here’s the back cover and vault track titles for 1989 (my version). I seriously can’t wait for it to be released. To play it. Thanks Also, spying, obfuscating, and making these brings out a lot of chaotic fun (after all, that’s the best fun).” Responding to the same, the owner of Recommend posting directly on X platform.”

I recommend posting some music or concert videos directly to the X platform – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 20 September 2023

Many of his fans and followers gave humorous replies to his comment. Many questioned why the pop star would feel the need to contribute her music to the platform’s new feature.

“I’m sorry but she won’t notice you,” one user said.

Another user commented, “With all due respect Mr. Elon sir, I think Miss Swift knows what she’s doing.”

A third person said, “You realize Elon is trying to take advantage of Taylor… right? Taylor doesn’t need Twitter to make money.”

“You’ll soon find out she doesn’t want to,” one person commented.

One person commented, “She’s so powerful that literally a billionaire wants influence over her.”

“First start paying fan pages more fairly for the engagement they bring to your app,” one fan account wrote.

In March this year, Mr Musk said Ms Swift’s “limbic resonance skills are extraordinary” in response to a post by a user on the forum who wrote, “Taylor Swift rules and if you disagree you will be kicked off the internet ” “I’m absolutely sure.”

