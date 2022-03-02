Elon Musk criticizes Biden for ignoring Tesla in State speech – Business – Economy

the expected state of the union address had the Americans and part of the world on the lookout for the issues that the president Joe Biden boarded. The central point was the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Another axis was the economy of the Western power, for which Biden highlighted the work of North American companies, such as Ford and General Motors (GM)both automakers.

The president applauded the efforts for the change to clean energy: “Ford is investing $11 billion to build electric vehicles, creating 11,000 jobs across the country.”

He described GM’s investment as historic: “7 billion dollars to build electric vehicles, creating 4,000 jobs in Michigan.”

No allusion to Tesla

Tesla has created more than 50 thousand jobs in the US.

However, such achievements were not well received by Elon Muskthe owner of Tesla – another of the most important manufacturers of electric cars.

The tycoon responded to the speech on his Twitter account and assured that his company also creates jobs and, in addition, far exceeds the investments of its rivals.

“Tesla has created more than 50,000 jobs in the US building electric vehicles and is investing more than twice as much as GM and Ford combined,” tweeted Musk, the second richest person in the world with a fortune of 235 billion dollars. , according to a list of the magazine ‘Forbes’.

Tesla has created over 50,000 US jobs building electric vehicles & is investing more than double GM + Ford combined [fyi to person controlling this twitter] — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2022

The messages to Biden did not stop there, as the billionaire claimed that his company was on the verge of bankruptcy between 2008 and 2009, but managed to get ahead.

“We closed our funding round at 6 p.m. on December 24, the last business hour on the last day before Tesla rebounded payroll,” he said.

The probability of Tesla dying in 2008/2009 was very high. We closed our financing round at 6pm on Dec 24th – the last working hour of the last day before Tesla would otherwise bounce payroll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2022

Despite the difficulties, Tesla is now one of the best positioned companies: it is listed on the Nasdaq stock market, as of this Wednesday, at 864 dollars (about 3.5 million Colombian pesos) per share.

Founded in 2003, according to figures from ‘Forbes’, has more than 70 thousand employees worldwidemost of them in the United States, and accumulates sales of 31 billion dollars thanks to its luxury electric cars.

Tesla Model 3 vehicle.

