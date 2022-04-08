Elon Musk crosses Shiba Inu! Musk starts the war between Shiba Inu and Dogecoin SHIB vs DOGE

photo freepik.com

Throughout the last hours, Dogecoin turned out to be the only cryptocurrency with the highest capitalization, whose value increased by a large percentage. As with many of the previous cryptocurrency meme booms, observers link the said phenomenon to Elon Musk. And this time, the billionaire has not even had to mention Dogecoin in his tweets. It was enough for the information about his investment in Twitter shares to be made public.

Although the deal was completed in mid-March, it was revealed two days ago that Elon Musk had bought 9.2% of Twitter shares. Thanks to this, the billionaire has become the largest shareholder of the company. For comparison, the longtime Twitter creator and CEO has 2.3% of Twitter stock in his portfolio. Musk will have a great importance at the time of being part of the company, mentioning that he never hid his faith in Dogecoin.

Real-time chart of Shiba Inu SHIB SHIBUSD cryptocurrency quotes over a one-week time span

Jack Dorsey, who is currently working on, among other things, the new tbDEX exchange platform and a hardware wallet that will be easy to use and secure, expressed his satisfaction that Elon Musk was the new Twitter board member. From what has been said, Elon Musk cares deeply about the corporate world and the role that Twitter plays in it. Parag, who is the current CEO of Twitter, and Elon follow their hearts and make an amazing team.

Watched by 80.6 million internet users, the billionaire has repeatedly praised Dogecoin in public. Therefore, there is no shortage of people who believe that Twitter will introduce Dogecoin support at some point.

Real-time chart of Dogecoin Doge DOGEUSD cryptocurrency quotes over a one-month period