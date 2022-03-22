Elon Musk delivers the first Tesla manufactured at the Gigafactory Berlin

Zach
2022-03-22

The Gigafactory Berlin from Tesla has begun to deliver the first fruits of its production. The formal inauguration of the plant of the electric car firm in Germany has taken place within the framework of the Delivery Day, with the first models manufactured there reaching the hands of their owners. The new fact was that the Model Y that launched the production line in these facilities they were delivered by Elon Musk himself.

How could it be otherwise, the CEO of Tesla said he was present at the start of the deliveries of his first electric cars of German production. During his appearance, Elon Musk gave a short speech and shared a moment with buyerswho had the honor of getting into their new vehicles under the watchful eye of the businessman of South African origin.

During the formal opening of the facilities, Elon Musk referred to Tesla’s plans in Europe. “I am very excited to deliver the first production cars developed by our amazing team here at the Gigafactory Berlin. This is a great day for the factory and I want to thank everyone involved. […] Tesla will make sure this is a gem for the region, for Germany, for Europe and for the whole world,” the executive said, adding: “Every vehicle we make will be a new step in the direction of a sustainable energy future. “.

Below you can see the video with Elon Musk’s speech and the delivery of the first Tesla Model Y produced at the Gigafactory Berlin.

The Gigafactory Berlin is key to the plans of Elon Musk and Tesla in Europe

Seeing the first Model Ys leaving the Gigafactory Berlin and reaching their buyers is a huge relief for Tesla and Elon Musk. Let us remember that the construction and commissioning of these facilities has gone through various setbacks. The electric car company’s original intention was for operations to begin in 2021, although the target date was subsequently pushed back.

