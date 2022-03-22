Elon Musk delivers the first Tesla manufactured at the Gigafactory Berlin

The Gigafactory Berlin from Tesla has begun to deliver the first fruits of its production. The formal inauguration of the plant of the electric car firm in Germany has taken place within the framework of the Delivery Day, with the first models manufactured there reaching the hands of their owners. The new fact was that the Model Y that launched the production line in these facilities they were delivered by Elon Musk himself.

How could it be otherwise, the CEO of Tesla said he was present at the start of the deliveries of his first electric cars of German production. During his appearance, Elon Musk gave a short speech and shared a moment with buyerswho had the honor of getting into their new vehicles under the watchful eye of the businessman of South African origin.

During the formal opening of the facilities, Elon Musk referred to Tesla’s plans in Europe. “I am very excited to deliver the first production cars developed by our amazing team here at the Gigafactory Berlin. This is a great day for the factory and I want to thank everyone involved. […] Tesla will make sure this is a gem for the region, for Germany, for Europe and for the whole world,” the executive said, adding: “Every vehicle we make will be a new step in the direction of a sustainable energy future. “.

Below you can see the video with Elon Musk’s speech and the delivery of the first Tesla Model Y produced at the Gigafactory Berlin.

The Gigafactory Berlin is key to the plans of Elon Musk and Tesla in Europe

Seeing the first Model Ys leaving the Gigafactory Berlin and reaching their buyers is a huge relief for Tesla and Elon Musk. Let us remember that the construction and commissioning of these facilities has gone through various setbacks. The electric car company’s original intention was for operations to begin in 2021, although the target date was subsequently pushed back.

However the Delivery Day that took place during today’s session has meant something more than a simple day of marketing. Thus, Tesla begins a new stage of his European presence. And while the estimate of producing 500,000 Model Ys and Model 3s a year at this plant is likely still some way off, Elon Musk is sending a message.

After all, your company has settled in one of the countries with the greatest automotive tradition in Europe, and from there it will begin to gradually nurture the growing demand that its vehicles have in the region. In addition, as the Berlin Gigafactory gains production capacity, the stress on Tesla factories in China and the United States will be relieved.

“Sometimes people are sad about the future and wonder if we will solve energy sustainability, or they think because of climate change it is already too late. problem will be solved and this factory is a big step in that direction,” said Elon Musk during the inauguration of the Tesla Gigafactory Berlin.

see more 🇩🇪🇩🇪 Danke Deutschland!! 🇩🇪🇩🇪 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 22, 2022

Let’s remember that Tesla’s facilities in Germany will not be limited to the production of its electric cars, starting with the Model Y. In addition to the SUV, and future plans for the Model 3, the Gigafactory Berlin will also manufacture battery cells. In this way, it is intended to close the circle in its production line and more easily meet the demand for its vehicles in Europe.



