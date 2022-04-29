Elon Musk does plan to make money with Twitter and has raised possible layoffs

Elon Musk contemplated the possibility of downsizing on twitter as one of the measures to make the company profitable after its purchase, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The tycoon, who made it clear that the objective of the acquisition of the entire platform was not the economy, but to make the social network a place where “freedom of expression” prevailed, spoke with the bankers about different options to “generate financial returns” and also detailed its plans to monetize the social network.

The talks with the bankers took place days before the board of directors of Twitter accepted the proposal of Elon Musk, who has finally been able to take over the entire company for 44,000 million dollars. The also CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, was looking for a way to finance the multimillion-dollar offer, and emphasized laying off staff as a way to create “efficiencies” on Twitter, as confirmed by anonymous sources to Washington Post. There are no details on which positions could be affected.

Elon Musk, on the other hand, proposed some ideas to monetize the platform, such as paying “influencers” to create content. He further suggested the possibility of creating subscription services on the social network “to boost recurring income,” says Bloomberg. Musk also revealed his intention to save about $3 million a year by doing away with Twitter’s board of directors, which currently has 11 members.

More concerns for Twitter employees

The news about Elon Musk’s intention to cut staff to make the Twitter purchase profitable could increase concerns among employees. These in fact have been concerned about possible future changes for the worse that the tycoon could make once he takes the reins of the company. Yes ok Parag Agrawalcurrent CEO of Twitter, confirmed to his workers that “for now” there would be no layoffs, it is clear that the situation could change in the coming months.

Elon Musk, for his part, made it clear in an appearance at TED that his interest in Twitter has nothing to do with the economy. “It’s not a way to make money. My strong intuitive sense is that having a broadly inclusive, highly trusted public platform is extremely important for the future of civilization,” she detailed at the conference. The businessman, in fact, has revealed some of the changes he wanted to make to the platform. At the moment, none of them have to do with earning income.



