Elon Musk doesn’t care about the stock market and changes tactics with Tesla

It is said that at Christmas we are all better off. It will be for this reason that Elon Musk promised employees to Tesla who will experience a last quarter of 2021 with a less frenetic pace than usual? Or is it just a choice dictated by savings? We make you understand what we are talking about.

Enough “waves”?

It is known that the US manufacturer does not use classic dealerships to deliver its own electric cars, but proceeds with direct deliveries to customers. The system ensures that, at the end of each quarter, what are called “waves” are created, that is, a significant volume of deliveries to be managed all together, fatiguing the workers and beyond.

Applying this method also entails quite high costs for Tesla. This is why, recently, the CEO promised that the company will try to reduce these episodes, both to improve financial management and not to stress the employees. Since when? The first experiment perhaps already this year, with the postponement of some deliveries at the beginning of 2022.

Tesla workers in the Gigafactory in Shanghai

Word of Elon

And it appears that Elon Musk has kept his word, because he sent an email to employees just three days ago to explain what will happen next December. The message was then intercepted and published by Cnbc. We report the full text below.

From: Elon Musk

To everyone

Subject: Q4 deliveries vs cost efficiency

Date: November 26, 2021 According to an email from me several weeks ago, our goal this quarter should be to minimize delivery costs, rather than spending a lot of money on overtime and temporary collaborators to get cars to arrive. time in the fourth quarter. We have historically sprinted like crazy at the end of the quarter to be able to maximize deliveries, which then drop significantly in the first few weeks of the following quarter. In fact, if we look at the full semester instead, we won’t have delivered many more cars by the end, instead spending a lot of money and stressing to speed up deliveries in the last two weeks of each quarter. For the time being, we will still have a pretty big wave of deliveries in the last weeks of December, because we don’t have high volume production, neither in Europe nor in Texas, which means sending many cars from China to Europe and from California to East Cost, but this is still the right time to start reducing the size of the wave in favor of a more stable and efficient delivery pace. The right principle is to take the most efficient action, as if we were not listed on the stock exchange and the notion of “quarter end” did not exist. Thanks, Elon

If a lot of deliveries really slip into 2022, does this mean that the manufacturer is not interested in setting the record of 1 million in 2021? And again, in this way will it be possible to avoid criticism on the quality of the specimens entered in a hurry into the system?