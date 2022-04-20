Elon Musk doesn’t rule out making “catgirl”-themed sex robots

Elon Musk does not seem to have forgotten his intention to launch themed robots catgirhe, which is how those female manga or anime characters who wear cat elements, such as ears or tails, or who trace the most tender expressions of felines are known. In an interview with Chris Anderson, director of TED, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX recalled that he promised his followers to create catgirls and that he could make a sex robot of this style.

In the interview, Anderson, after speaking with Elon Musk about Tesla’s current projects and more specifically, about the humanoid robot that the electric mobility company is working on, asks the tycoon if he thinks that by 2050 there will be a robot in most homes and if you also believe that people will love you and will count on them. “Yeah, you’ll probably have some kind of robot friend or something,” Musk replies.

The conversation quickly turns to the sex robot when Anderson asks what kind of applications this device might have. “You know, can you have a romantic partner? A sexual one?”, comments the head of TED. “It’s probably unavoidable,” Elon Musk replies. “I mean, I promised the internet that I would catgirlswe could make a robot catgirl”.

The promise you are referring to Elon Musk is related to a tweet he published in October 2020. The businessman, in particular, asked his followers the following: “Should Tesla do robots catgirls?”. The question was accompanied by a fire emoji, referring to the fact that the robots would have a sexual character or style. In the publication, he also included a survey with two positive answers “Absolutely” and “Of course”. Musk also posted a tweet detailing a future update from Tesla related to the catgirls.

This is the Tesla Bot in which Elon Musk works

The Tesla Bot, meanwhile, is still under development. It does not yet have a definitive release date, although it is expected to go into small-scale production during 2023. Elon Musk has also revealed some important details of the also known as Optimus. Among them, that their mission will be to carry out monotonous or risky tasks for the human being. Also that the robot will be able to receive the personality and memories of humans, although it is something that could take a long time to arrive.

Elon Musk, in the interview granted to the head of TED, has also talked about why he thinks his companies (Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink and The Boring Company) are philanthropic. The director assures that all of them have projects aimed at helping humanity. Among them, the creation of tunnels that aim to solve traffic or technologies to help solve brain injuries with the help of artificial intelligence.



