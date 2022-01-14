Elon Musk: Dogecoin to buy Tesla products

After the announcement arrived some weeks ago which had already helped push a little higher $ DOGE, now comes the official through a tweet from Elon Musk. AND $ DOGE takes the opportunity to fly again.

From now on, you can buy the Tesla merchandising paying in $ DOGE, that despite being something that we all knew by now – and in particular the readers of Cryptocurrency.it – however, it had an interesting twist on the price of cryptocurrency.

We will be able to purchase Tesla merchandise through Dogecoin

Cryptocurrency that we can find at the eToro secure platform – go here to get a free demo account with auto-trading functionality– top intermediary also for the fintech services unique that it offers, of a fintech nature and exclusive to the clients of this intermediary.

It is here that we find the CopyTrader, a system that allows us to invest copying i best from the platform, choosing them by market and also by yield. Always here, on the subject crypto asset, we have the Smart Portfolios, which include several cryptocurrencies, for a diversified investment but still in a single security. With $ 50 we can move on to a real account.

Tesla with Doge: here is in what terms

That Elon Musk be a fan of Dogecoin it is no mystery to anyone. After receiving spades from Bitcoin – and after having irremediably antagonized that community – the naturalized American South African tycoon has always walked the path of the meme coin for excellence.

Not always with good results – our readers they will remember the debacle on Saturday Night Live – but most of the time, however, with positive implications for the value of the cryptocurrency at the market. Also this latest initiative with Tesla it must necessarily be ascribed to what we have reported above.

Indeed, as confirmed by the tweet this morning’s Elon Musk, buy the Tesla merchandising (and not cars, as we will see later) by paying directly in $ DOGE.

A choice not too curious, if we want, given that in particular in the USE cryptocurrency $ DOGE it is among the most used for payments also in the so-called real world. They have already lined up in his favor Mark Cuban with the Dallas Mavericks, as well as other very important commercial realities. For a cryptocurrency that, despite being born for fun, still has one very high market capitalization. Cryptocurrency that seems to have the strength to fight, throughout the 2022, also for the scepter of meme project, also trying to stem the growth from Shiba Inu Coin.

You won’t be able to buy cars, at least for now

A few minor changes to the Tesla site code had circulated one fake news on the possibility of buying cars always through Dogecoin. We already have it denial and we have already explained why it won’t happen anytime soon. However, when in the middle there is Elon Musk never say never. Although the electric car tycoon has backed down in the past with payments through Bitcoin it is not said that you will not try again with $ DOGE.

All time board permitting, because if that is true Musk is the commander in chief of Tesla, it is equally true that even such a powerful character has to be accountable to someone. In this case to the shareholders – even if i lower consumption from $ DOGE compared to Bitcoin and his own stance slightly greener could help the company. Everything, however, except for the merchandising, still in the world of dreams.