Elon Musk donated $ 5.7 billion in Tesla stock to charity

Musk’s recent philanthropic gesture is nothing new in the billionaire club. Although there are differences between the various approaches. In 2021, according to Forbes, Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos donated less than 1% of their net worth, while Warren Buffett and George Soros donated more than 20% of their net worth.

The Musk foundation

In 2001 Elon Musk established the “Musk Foundation”, offering grants for the “development of safe artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity”. Musk’s foundation has more than $ 200 million in assets today.

Earlier last year, Musk and his foundation offered $ 100 million in prizes to those who can propose technology to help remove carbon from the atmosphere.

Last year it said it would donate $ 20 million to schools in Cameron County, Texas, where a Space X launch site is located, and $ 10 million to the city of Brownsville.

And again: responding to an appeal for a donation launched by David Beasley, the executive director of the World Food Program, Musk tweeted: “if (the United Nations World Food Program, ed.) Can describe … exactly as 6 billion dollars will solve world hunger, I’ll sell Tesla shares right now and I’ll do it. “