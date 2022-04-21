Elon Musk: Drop in Netflix users is due to the woke virus

For the first time in more than a decade, Netflix faces a new challenge after registering a drop of 200 thousand usersless than 0.1 percent of its total subscriber base, further causing its shares in wall street yesterday lost up to 36 percent of its value.

In this regard, Elon Musk, founder of the automaker Teslahe wrote in his account Twitter that this drop was due to virus ‘woke’: “The ‘woke’ virus is causing Netflix cannot be seen.”

The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2022

‘Woke’, according to the dictionary, is simply the conjugation of the past participle of the verb ‘to wake’ and means I woke up.

With the term ‘woke’, the richest man in the world According to the magazine Forbesrefers to that current in USA that has become aware of racism, social inequality, among other social struggles in the world, which has caused disinterest in the platforms of streaming.

The comment of CEO of Tesla reply to a site post Web Slashdot, which collects information on the loss of subscribers suffered by the content platform streaming in the last quarter of 2021.

The loss of subscribers and the various plans of Netflix to revive the business “change the traditionally simple story” of the company’s solid success, analysts at Wells Fargo, which halved their target value.

“The new perspective is as clear as mud,” the experts said.

If in the first quarter the loss of users seems minor at first glance, Netflix considers the opposite: the company anticipates a net drop in the second quarter of about 2 million subscribers.

“I’m not sure if that’s a turning point” for Netflixsaid Scott Zari of S&P Global Ratings. “But I think it’s an indication that it’s a new phase of slower growth.”

For their part, analysts Bank of America They stated in a note that Netflix “It made it clear that what we can expect is very low user growth in ’22 and ’23 with no room for expansion.”

The change was even felt in the tone the company used in its earnings presentation on Tuesday.

The topic focused less on the platform’s mega-hits like “Bridgerton” or “Ozark” and more on battling it out in the 100 million homes that watch Netflix free thanks to shared accounts.

The company’s director of operations, Gregory Peters, He said Netflix wasn’t looking to end account sharing, but said “we’re going to ask you to pay a little more for account sharing.”

According to Zari, “future growth will depend on how much” he can Netflix “monetize those homes.”

