Elon Musk: ‘eccentricities’ he had last year

Over time, Elon Musk has displaced heavy names in the technology industry and earned, through sheer force, his first place in global income. For better or worse, the South African billionaire has been a reference in various points of discussion regarding current issues. Now, due to his aggressive attempt to acquire 100% shares of Twitter, we review the other eccentricities of a businessman who, at times, seems to lose control.

away from twitter

It is paradoxical that today we are talking about a hostile process of acquiring Twitter, when on February 2, 2021, Musk himself proclaimed a slight goodbye to the network without giving further explanation.

MC Elon on NFT

The founder of Neuralink has also had his run-in with NFTs, and the track HODL was offered as a non-fungible token, although it was later withdrawn by Musk himself. The song references the endless work of computers and the vanity around digital assets.

the emperor of mars

From Twitter, Musk has sparked several controversies. Even without tweeting, he commands attention. This is the case of a publication that, without being a tweet, caused curiosity. On April 13, Elon changed his biography on the social network and proclaimed himself “Emperor of Mars”, as a clear reference to SpaceX’s plans with the Starship, a vehicle designated by NASA for the return to the Moon and that, in a future, could bring the human race to Mars.

Little Elon Bezos

The fight between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, the second in the list of billionaires globally, has not been brief. After the problems with NASA’s decision to dismiss Blue Origin against SpaceX in the ARTEMIS program, Musk sent a silver medal emoji to Bezos after the list of richest people in the world was updated.

Elon and world hunger

David Beasley, director of the UN World Food Program, pointed out that the wealth of billionaires could help eradicate famine in the world. Specifically, there was talk of an amount close to 6 billion dollars, a figure refuted by Musk on Twitter. After this, the founder of Tesla challenged the entity to “explain how 6 billion will solve world hunger”, promising to sell Tesla shares if the calculation was accurate.

Selling shares thanks to Twitter

In November 2021, Musk launched a peculiar question on Twitter, a social network in which he has more than 80 million followers: “There’s been a lot of talk lately about unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, which is why I’m proposing to sell 10% of my Tesla stock.” More than 3 million people participated in the activity, with 57% in favor of the sale. Despite this, Musk did not sell 10%, but only 3%, some 4.5 million shares.

Elon against Binance

2021 was marked by Musk’s ravings regarding Bitcoin and various cryptocurrency exchange systems, with statements that caused worrying variations in the value of digital currencies such as DogeCoin or BTC itself. In the middle of this exchange of tweets with the crypto community, Musk pointed out that people should stay away from systems like Binance or Robinhood, because they are not reliable for the protection of money.

Trudeau and Hitler

One of the strangest moments of this 2022 was the unnecessary comparison between Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, and the nefarious Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. In a meme reply to coinbaseMusk mentioned that, unlike the Canadian politician, Hitler had a budget to carry out his plans.

Shooting down “spy planes” on Twitter

In February 2022, Musk tried to buy a Twitter account created by Jack Sweeney that provided accurate reports on the routes taken by the SpaceX CEO’s private plane. The data collected by the account, all of them publicly accessible, gave an account of the destinations of the businessman, who decided to offer 5 thousand dollars to deactivate the account. Sweeney’s response increased the amount to 50 thousand, but Elon simply cut off communications.

The “unspeakable” children of Elon

Elon and his ex-girlfriend Grimes have two children. The first, X Æ A-Xii (pronounced X AI Archangel), was born in May 2020. His little sister, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, who is simply called “Y”, recently arrived. Exa Dark Sideræl Musk has her name inspired by exaFLOPS, a computing term related to supercomputers; while “Sideræl” is the elven script for “Sidereal”, which means “the time of truth in the universe”, explained the businessman.

“Elona” and the challenge to Putin

Just a month ago, Elon Musk challenged Russian President Valdimir Putin to a duel, putting Ukraine itself as the reward for the winner of a possible “melee” contest. Although the expected meeting never took place, Musk reacted to the statement by Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of the Chechen Republic, changing his nickname on Twitter from him to Elona, ​​a clear reference to the one expressed by the politician.