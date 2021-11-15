Elon Musk explains why the $ 25,000 Tesla Model 2 isn’t coming anytime soon

A few months ago from China the indiscretion concerning Tesla’s alleged compact car, called in a completely unofficial way, broke out Model 2. According to rumors, it seemed that the car already existed as a prototype, and was even ready to arrive as pre-series, and in close proximity to production.

We had talked about it too, citing the supply of batteries by BYD, whose timing seemed to coincide with a hypothetical launch. Now the same Elon Musk to throw water on the fire, answering, as often happens, to questions that are asked on Twitter.

In this case the subject of the matter was the electric truck Tesla Seeds, but the concept expressed by Musk can be generalized to his entire company. In practice, a fan has again cited the statements of the CEO of PepsiCO, who expects deliveries of the Semi by the end of the year, while it seems that Tesla has instead postponed it to 2022 forwarded.

Please dont read too much into this. As mentioned publicly, Tesla is constrained by chip supply short-term & cell supply long-term. Not possible to produce additional vehicles in volume until both constraints are addressed. Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2021

Musk has neither confirmed nor denied, but explained that at the time for his company impossible to plan the high-volume production of another vehicle, due to two specific problems. The first is now known to all, that is semiconductor shortage, a fact that led Tesla to deliver cars without USB sockets. The second obstacle is the lack of enough battery supplies.

Tesla had moved fairly early to mitigate both problems, turning to different suppliers, and rewriting the software to use more types of chips, but despite these measures it was not unscathed by the crisis. In a conservative scenario, of course, a car destined for the masses ($ 25,000 would mean an even lower price with the various incentives) cannot find room. It would steal important resources from the rest of the assembly line, which already today cannot meet all the very high demand for Model 3 and Model Y.