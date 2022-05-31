Elon Musk finally expresses himself about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Six weeks have passed since the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp began, a process that both face for the charge of defamation, and although the final verdict is about to be known; one of those involved in the case has decided to break the silence. This is Elon Musk, who was accused of maintaining an intimate relationship with Herad when she was still Depp’s wife.

In a first instance, the billionaire was summoned as a witness to give his statement before the jury, something that he declined. However, now he has decided to break the silence and speak out about it, through social networks.

Jury begins deliberation in trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Johnny Depp calls Amber Heard’s accusations ‘crazy’ Warner Bros Cuts Amber Heard Scenes in ‘Aquaman’ Sequel

Musk used the platform of which he is now the majority shareholder, Twitter, to leave a fairly unbiased message and wish both Heard and the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” the best: “I hope they both move on. When they show their best side, each one of them is incredible.”

Musk, the collateral protagonist of the case

During one of the hearings in the case, Johnny’s lawyers argued that Amber was infidelity with the owner of Tesla, since she stated that she had an intermittent relationship with Musk between 2016 and 2018, at which time she was already married to him. protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, but the distance meant that the romance did not prosper.

The doorman of the building where the couple lived in Los Angeles, Alejandro Romero, stated that he saw Musk visit Amber several times when she was still married to Depp and even mentioned the model Cara Delevigne, who is also close to the actress.

“I always visited her when Mr. Depp wasn’t home. From March 2015 onwards Mr. Musk regularly visited Ms. Heard late at night,” Romero said.

Although it was mentioned that both he and actor James Franco, who was also alleged to have been involved with Heard, would be present at the trial, neither took the stand.