Elon Musk, first “trillionaire” thanks to SpaceX? No, he thanks Dogecoin

After the flashback between Dogecoin and Elon Musk, let’s go back to talking about this curious partnership that has been going on for more than a year now, with the brilliant billionaire among the main supporters of the most famous of memecoin.

It is indeed no mystery that Elon Musk holds huge amounts of this cryptocurrency. By the way, your son could be the youngest “hodler“of Dogecoin ever.

Let’s go back to talking about this curious passion of the visionary Tesla CEO due to an exchange of tweets occurred between Musk and UberFacts. The page, in fact, in the past few hours stated on Twitter that “Elon Musk is expected to be the world’s first trillionaire, thanks to SpaceX“. Elon Musk himself is quite different and, in response, he pointed out with a lapidary”In Dogecoin“.

As the source reports, the owner of SpaceX currently has a net worth greater than New Zealand’s GDP and is preparing to engage Portugal as well. Certainly much of its recent accelerated is due to the Tesla boom, fresh from an impressive Q2 in terms of profits. Among other things, Tesla itself has exceeded 1 billion thanks to Bitcoin, with a gain from cryptocurrencies equal to that obtained from the sale of cars.