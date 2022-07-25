Elon Musk gave Amber Heard an intervened Tesla to monitor her

No doubt Elon Musk Y Amber Heard They are at the center of international controversy for their actions in the private sphere. While he would be the third party in the divorce of the co-founder of Google, Sergey Briinand his still wife nicole shanghaishe has just confirmed that she will appeal the jury verdict that forced her to pay her ex-husband Johnny Deppthe amount of 8.3 million dollars to rule in favor of the actor in his lawsuit for defamation.

Now, the businessman and the actress, who had a dating relationship between May 2016 and February 2018, monopolize media attention after “Daily Mail” revealed that the Tesla car that Elon gave Amber had a team custom espionage

The above was reported by Jennifer Howellfriend of Whitney HeardAmber’s sister: “Peige (Amber’s mom) shared with me while visiting Whitney that Elon Musk had given away a Tesla or several Teslas (I’m not sure if it was one or more), but Amber found out he was bugged,” Jennifer said.

It should be noted that a month ago, some US media revealed the existence of said car, which is a Tesla Model S that has a market price of 129,990 dollars, that is, more than 2 million Mexican pesos in its price. equipped version. In addition, the vehicle can travel with a load of 628 kilometers and has 1,200 horsepower.

In fact, on Twitter, a user identified as “JosepMorrisYT” shared a screenshot of the page in which Amber is apparently selling the Tesla at a price of 141 thousand 147 dollars.

According to the information that was released at that time, the actress who gave life to ‘Mera’ in the movie “Aquaman” in the DC Extended Universe, was trying to sell her belongings due to the economic crisis in which she was after the trial that he faced against Johnny Depp and in which his romance with Elon Musksince according to the version of the protagonist of the film saga “Pirates of the Caribbean”, Amber was dating the owner of Tesla when he was still with him.