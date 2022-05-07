Elon Musk gets an extra $7 billion to buy Twitter thanks to Binance and Larry Ellison

It was the great unknown, but now we have the details. Elon Musk has finally decided today to share who has lent him money for the acquisition of Twitter. Total, Musk has raised about $7.139 million from outside investors.

Among them are some well-known names in the industry, from the founder of Oracle, the eccentric tycoon Larry Ellison to the cryptocurrency company Binance.

These are the investors who will help Musk

Through the document published in the SEC, Musk explains that he has received additional financial support, with which the composition of the payment will be restructured. The 12,500 million dollars of the initial credit, will be passed to only 6,250 million. On the other hand, this additional capital will allow you increase its direct capital commitment from $21 billion to $27.25 billion.

The Musk’s biggest investor and supporter will be Larry Ellison, which will collaborate with 1,000 million dollars. The founder of Oracle was already one of the large shareholders of Tesla and has maintained a friendship with Musk for years, which is now being transformed into a new economic aid.

At a second level is the venture capital firm Sequoia, known for having invested in the early stages of Apple, YouTube, Yahoo or Google, as well as hundreds of technology companies that now dominate Silicon Valley. Her contribution will be 800 million dollars. It also highlights the Dubai VyCapital fund, with 700 million and the cryptocurrency company Binance, with 500 million dollars.

In the list we also find financial companies such as BAMCO, Qatar Holding or Witkoff Capital, the latter related to former President Donald Trump.

the figure of jack dorsey it is also named in Elon Musk’s financial document. She explains that she is working to attract additional investment, including Dorsey, co-founder and former CEO of the company. The official reason is that Musk is trying give existing shareholders the option to contribute their shares to the purchase.