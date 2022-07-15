Elon Musk had to explain himself for a tweet about his plan to buy Twitter

Elon Musk arrives at federal court in Manhattan for a hearing with the Securities and Exchange Commission in New York City (REUTERS / Brendan McDermid)

Billionaire Elon Musk had to give explanations to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a tweet he published last May about his Twitter purchase plan.as revealed on Thursday by local media.

The letter sent by the regulatory body questioned the businessman’s lawyers in June about a message dated May 17 in which he indicated that the acquisition could not go ahead unless Twitter publicly proved that less than 5% of the platform’s accounts are fake or spam.

“The term ‘cannot’ suggests that Mr. Musk and his partners are exercising a legal right under the terms of the merger agreement to suspend the completion of the Twitter acquisition or that they do not intend to complete the acquisition”pointed out that letter of June 2.

The document noted that the Form 13D received by the SEC did not contemplate any changes to what was previously communicated and requested “a written analysis” supporting any conclusion that an amendment was not required.

Chain CNBC released this Thursday the response of the businessman’s lawyer to that letter, where the lawyer replied that despite his client’s desire to obtain more information about spam and false accounts at that time this did not imply changes with respect to the proposed transaction.

Musk’s representative, Mike Ringlerwarned that its intention was to continue transmitting to the commission any message that could be seen as a written request related to the Twitter shareholder meeting.

The headquarters of the United States Securities Market Commission in Washington (REUTERS / Andrew Kelly)

The purchase of the platform is currently in court. At the end of April, Twitter’s board of directors had accepted Musk’s takeover offer for about $44 billion, at $54.20 per share, which was a significant premium over the stock price at the time.

On July 8, instead, Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, informed the stock market regulator that he was canceling the purchase. arguing that the technology company had breached its terms of the agreement.

Twitter reacted to its intention to counterattack that decision in court and last Tuesday sued the billionaire in a court specialized in commercial disputes in the United States to force him to buy the company.

In the preliminary agreement between Elon Musk and Twitter for the purchase of the social network there is a clause that states that undoing the contract carries a fine of one billion dollars. But the issue is not as simple as simply paying that fine. Each detail will be analyzed letter by letter.

Everything indicates that Twitter will execute the billion clause, and that does not exclude a possible additional demand, taking into account the sharp drop that the company has been having in the stock market after the accusations, and that there were no external reasons to justify the withdrawal. .

The dispute between Twitter and Elon Musk continues after the failed purchase (REUTERS / Given Ruvic / Illustration)

But in the event that the position of the social network prospers and the courts agree with it, Musk would not necessarily pay the full amount.

According to the New York tax attorney Robert Willensthe owner of Tesla would only disburse little more than half in the long run, saving up to 400 million dollars, due to tax benefits.

Willens explained to Market Watch that the richest man in the world and promoter of tax benefits You could claim it as a capital loss, so the amount you must pay as tax on the capital gains you make during the last tax year would be deducted.

“If that capital loss can offset short-term capital gains, the actual cost of the termination fee would be reduced by approximately 40% of its nominal amount,” he noted.

