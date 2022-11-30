Elon Musk, Halloween party in Dracula’s castle: Angelina Jolie is also invited

Twitter takeover filed, Elon Musk is ready to indulge in a day of relaxation. According to what has emerged, the new owner of the microblogging social network would have organized a large Halloween party at Bran Castle, also known as “Dracula’s castle”.

There guest list includes many VIPs, as well as personalities linked to the world of Silicon Valley. Among all, the names of the actors Angelina Jolie and Adrian Grenier stand out, as well as the founder of PayPal Peter Thiel (with whom he shares a decennial friendship) and the co-founder of Google Sergey Brin.

The castle in question is located near Brasov, in Transylvania. It is a legendary place, and it is not clear whether Vlad Dracul, the Romanian nobleman who lived in the 15th century, actually lived inside.

Meanwhile, the grand maneuvers continue on Elon Musk’s new Twitter. According to reports, Twitter could make users pay the blue check, at a price of 19.99 dollars per month: the new function should become active by November 7, 2022 and will also be extended to those who already have a verified profile.

Musk’s decision to buy the social network was not welcomed by users, and Twitter was inundated with anti-Semitic and racist comments.