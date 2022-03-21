Elon Musk has a date for the arrival of Space X on Mars

Elon Musk already has a date to land on Mars. (photo: NPI News)

Elon Musk has updated its predictions for the first manned mission to Mars, and again this date is a bit later than it used to be. Although the POT initially made more realistic predictions, SpaceX began by announcing a surprisingly early date.

However, this was postponed over time, and the final update will be implemented in 2029. The reason, beyond pandemic the COVID-19 and armed conflicts, seems to be related to the fact that the launch of star ship that would be used for the trip; which is not ready yet. It is true that they have made very important progress in recent months, but not enough to meet their most optimistic forecasts.

A trip to Mars cannot be made at any time

The movements of the two planets, along with other important factors, mean that there are only very specific periods, known as launch windows, during which the trip can be made.

The closest thing to that time is at the end of this year. In fact, it was the vehicle that European Space Agency (ESA) used to send its first rover to Mars were it not for the severing of ties with Russia. Then there will be another one at the end of 2024. This is the date that Elon Musk originally chose, although he quickly realized that we will have to wait for the next one, at the end of 2026.

In fact, in December 2021 it keeps the date. However, this week the CEO of SpaceX announced that everything is postponed again until the next window, which will take place between the end of 2028 and the beginning of 2029. Specifically, Musk announced the postponement of the trip to Mars in 2029. At this rate, it could coincide with NASA’s prediction.

The first stop is on the Moon, then on Mars

This year marks half a century since the last time man stepped on the Moon. That was with the Apollo 17 mission, in 1972. Since then, many missions have been sent to Earth’s main satellite, but none have been manned.

This was intended to know a little more about the terrain, so that future trips through selenium terrain would be safer for astronauts. In addition, the new mission is expected to have an innovative air, keep up with the times and include at least one woman in the crew.

For this, the program Sagebrush, which belongs to NASA and its partners in Europe (ESA), Japan (JAXA), Canada (CSA), Brazil (AEB), Australia (ASA), and Mexico (AEM). Originally, the mission’s first landing on the moon was scheduled for 2024. However, problems in the development of the spacesuit and the landing system meant that be postponed until 2026.

After completing this trip to the Moon, NASA set its sights on Mars. However, from the beginning it was announced that this manned mission could not be carried out before the 2030s. Instead, Elon Musk was much more optimistic. His goal was always to colonize the red planet as quickly as possible, thanks to the use of his reusable space shuttle Starship. SpaceX has been working for years to get everything ready. But maybe it’s too early for the dates.

Elon Musk predicts reaching Mars in 2029

The account of Twitter the space center posted an announcement this week asking when humans will first set foot on Mars. He mentioned Elon Musk directly when asked about his predictions.

As of December 2021, when he was still betting on 2026, the CEO of SpaceX did not give a new date. However, He responded to that Twitter post with a short “2029.”

