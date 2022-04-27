Elon Musk has become the most powerful person in the world (Analysis)

Elon Musk: what could his fortune buy? 2:51

New York (CNN Business) — In December, Time came under fire for naming Elon Musk “Person of the Year.” Less than five months after that announcement, it’s hard to argue that the magazine missed the mark.

Hardly any other person has exerted as much influence over broad industries that could define the future of the global economy: social media, space travel, autonomous driving, electric transportation and artificial intelligence.

Now the CEO of Tesla, the world’s most valuable car company, and SpaceX, whose mission is nothing less than to figure out how to transport human life to other planets in the event that Earth becomes unsustainable, is taking over Twitter. , the platform he believes is essential to the future of democracy itself.

Love him or hate him, Musk is not only the richest person in the world, but he may also be the most powerful.

Making Twitter private

Twitter has come a long way from its early days of freedom for all. The platform has made great improvements by moderating content and suspending accounts that harass other users or spread misinformation.

But Musk has made it clear that he thinks Twitter has overcorrected.

“I think we want to be very reluctant to remove things and be very cautious about permanent bans,” Musk said earlier this month at a TED conference. He added that “timeouts” are better than full-blown bans.

By taking the company private, Musk will face little resistance in lowering the content moderation barriers put up by his predecessors. Those who have previously violated Twitter’s policies could be reinstated. Content that might once have triggered a warning about, say, Covid vaccine misinformation, may once again be fair game.

“When in doubt, let the speech exist,” Musk said at the TED conference. “If it’s a gray area, I’d say let the tweet exist. But obviously, if there’s a lot of controversy, you won’t necessarily want to promote that tweet.”

Twitter is a fraction of the size of Facebook or TikTok, but its value lies in its concentration of elite political and media figures who have made it their primary megaphone. Twitter is where news and disputes break out in real time, driving the national conversation on any given day. No other platform has been able to replicate Twitter’s messaging utility, and not for lack of trying.

It was Donald Trump’s main communication tool in the years leading up to and during his presidency, before he was banned by Twitter for his role in the January 6 insurrection. Since he was ousted, Trump has struggled to get his copycat platform, Truth Social, off the ground.

Trump said he would not rejoin Twitter if allowed. But many believe that he will eventually do so, given his enormous success in spreading his message on the platform.

Musk will soon be in charge of that decision, a choice that could ultimately influence who becomes the next president of the United States.

Innovating paths and space

Among Musk’s many ambitions is to fundamentally change the way humans get from point A to B, as well as create entirely new possibilities for point B, Mars being one.

So far, privately owned SpaceX has exceeded expectations around that lofty mission. It even beat out Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin to secure a nearly $3 billion NASA contract to land astronauts on the moon.

SpaceX’s engineering feats thus far are remarkable, if not mind-boggling, relative to its stated mission to colonize other planets. The company now regularly transports crews to the International Space Station, and was the first to launch an all-tourist crew into orbit in August.

SpaceX still has a long way to go, in more ways than one, but it has managed to evolve from the slightly crazy-sounding side project of an eccentric billionaire to a trusted fixture of the US aerospace industry. A Morgan Stanley analyst suggested that SpaceX, rather than Tesla, could help make Musk the world’s first trillionaire.

With Tesla too, Musk’s ambitions for a more futuristic near future are in full view. The company, which Musk took over in 2008, entered a crowded US auto market and has managed to grow into a trillion-dollar global company, by far the most valuable automaker in the world. world by market capitalization.

Of course, much of that value also hinges on the hype and expectations of an all-electric, autonomous future. Musk has tirelessly pushed for that vision, despite Tesla’s bumpy early forays into semi-autonomous vehicles. The company’s “fully autonomous driving” technology has been described as inconsistent at best and terrifying at worst. The software is still in beta and is far from fully self-contained despite its name.

None of Tesla’s missed deadlines or faulty software implementations seemed to deter Musk, who has talked about cars in the future driving themselves across the country and deaths from traffic accidents possibly being reduced by 99%.

Despite many broken promises, Musk has achieved remarkable feats, and underestimating his ambition and capabilities has come to haunt his detractors. He runs multiple businesses that could define the future of the world. And with a net worth of $257 billion, according to Bloomberg, Musk has the ability and the drive to influence the global conversation.

Buying Twitter is just the last step.