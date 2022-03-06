Elon Musk has made public his request to increase oil and gas production, this is the explanation

Elon Musk. (photo: ElEconomista.net)

It’s hard to believe but Elon Musk has called for an increase in oil and gas production. Not the CEO of Tesla and the founder of SpaceX he is not going crazy, nor has he decided to go against his own principles, everything has a logical explanation.

Musk mentions the current times, the armed conflict in Ukraine and dependence on energy and hydrocarbons that some regions, including certain countries in Europe and Asia, have Russia.

“I hate to say it, but we need to increase oil and gas production. Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures, Elon Musk explained on his official Twitter account. “This would obviously negatively affect Tesla. But sustainable energy solutions, at the moment, cannot immediately replace Russian oil and gas exports,” he added.

Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil & gas output immediately. Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022

Why Elon Musk has called for an oil and gas increase amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine

At the end of 2021, the global market share of 100% electric vehicles is 9%. Although it should be noted that there is a considerable imbalance in the penetration of electric mobility in different regions.

Europe, China and the United States have seen a significant increase in sales of electric vehicles. But that leaves other developing regions to maintain minimal adoption.

As the shortage of hydrocarbons grows and more and more countries refuse to do business with Russia, the price of gas and oil derivatives will increase drastically.

Therefore, against their interests, Elon Musk warns against increasing the aforementioned production.

Elon Musk with a Tesla car. (photo: REUTERS/Stephen Lam)

The tycoon’s request collides with the policies of Joe Biden

The words of Elon Musk, calling for an increase in oil and gas production to compensate Russia, collided directly with the policies of Joe Biden. The US president has halted plans to operate oil wells and build pipelines in the territory. In fact, it was one of the first decisions after taking office.

Of course when Joe Biden started his term, he had no idea that Russia would invade Ukraine and that the united response of democratic nations would be sanctions, embargoes and job destruction.

Joe Biden. (photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

Elon Musk has gained notoriety in recent days for his views and actions regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. At the request of the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, the SpaceX CEO sent a full truck containing antennas to connect to the Starlink satellite. The aid tries to ensure Internet connectivity in the country. The gesture was very well received by the public.

The Director also spoke about Europe’s blocking of Russian propaganda platforms disguised as media, such as Russia Today. “I will not block the network star linkI am an absolutist of freedom of expression”, commented.

A few days later, Musk noticed that the antenna Starlink could become a target for the Russian Air Force, who tried to cut communications and urged caution.

Elon Musk sent the Starlikn antennas to Ukraine to provide the internet, and today they have arrived. (photo: iProUP)

Young man who tracked Elon Musk’s jet has a new purpose: to follow Russian millionaires

Surely you remember the teenager who has been tracking the private movements of the jet of Elon Musk. His name is Jack Sweeney and he reappears on the scene. On this occasion, however, the young man is on a new quest.

Now, his new target is Russia’s billionaires and your new account Twitter, Sweeney has spent his time tracking down the flights of the richest and most powerful Russians.

so yeah @PutinJet is live now :), don’t expect this to be too accurate though there are a dozen VIP Russian plans, and ADS-B coverage isn’t great in Russia. — Jack Sweeney (@JxckSweeney) February 26, 2022

According to Sweeney’s statement, this “project” began after many requests via Twitter. In the social media, users are crazy about their work; And till Elon Musk himself, who had proposed to the teenager $5,000 to stop following his plane.

Jack Sweeney’s new Twitter account has gained a lot of popularity these days. At the time this article is being written, you can see a total of 100,000 followers on the social network; which was registered under the name PutinJet. Now, Musk can breathe quieter, because Sweeney has found another target.

Jack Sweeney, Vladimir Putin and Elon Musk. (photo: The CEO)

The teenager has used a list of aircraft from the site Spot Radar, who with great effort has taken the time to collect some of the ones used by the Russian elite. According to what the creator of the aforementioned blog explains, most of these characters are easy to access in Wikipedia; And in turn, they have jets and helicopters that are “extremely easy to track.”

Jack Sweeney commented on Twitter thatIn the end, he was able to find 45 names of people with whom he could associate a plane or a helicopter.

For example, Vladimir Potanin, the Russian man with the most money, is on this list. In return, you can also find Roman Abramovichthe owner of the football club Chelsea.

Alexander Abramov, scientist and steel industry tycoon, can also be followed on Sweeney’s Twitter account.

Roman Abramovich. (photo: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett)

