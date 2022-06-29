Elon Musk has over 100 million Twitter followers

Elon Musk is gaining more and more notoriety. He has taken a big step on Twitter, the social network he has just acquired for the modest sum of 44 billion dollars. Between June 26 and June 27, Musk gained over 150,000 subscribers. This makes him the sixth user of the platform to reach a nine-figure number of subscribers. Currently, the wealthy businessman has 100,059,886 subscribers.

©manovankohr/123RF.COM

Elon Musk uses his Twitter account differently

On Twitter, only five other people manage a profile followed by more than 100 million subscribers. This is Barack Obama’s account which has 132 million followers. Katy Perry, Rihanna and Cristiano Ronaldo are also very popular on the network. And Justin Bieber who manages his account himself but he is not very active.

As for Elon Musk, he is very active on Twitter. Moreover, he is the only leader of a large social network to actually use his platform. He uses his account differently and does not employ professionals to take care of his statements. On the contrary, he indulges in name-calling, sometimes so intense that he ends up with libel suits on his hands. He uses Twitter as a direct line to his username and this is what attracts most Internet users.

5% of Musk’s followers may be fake accounts

Twitter has a long-standing difficulty with fake accounts and Elon Musk is certainly no exception to this problem. His popularity rating even suggests that he is even more affected. Twitter said there are less than 5% fake accounts on the platform. Doing the math, we estimate that around 5 million accounts among the billionaire’s followers are fake.

Yet Elon Musk doesn’t believe that percentage and claims there are a lot more “fakes” and has even threatened to back out of his deal to buy Twitter if the company doesn’t provide more evidence for his numbers. Could this be another maneuver on his part?

source