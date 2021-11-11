Elon Musk has sold Tesla shares for about $ 5 billion, in sales already partially planned months ago

Elon Musk, the US entrepreneur who founded Tesla who asked his 63 million followers in a Twitter poll if they thought he should sell 10 percent of his Tesla shares, sold shares for about $ 5 billion on Wednesday. equal to 2.6 per cent, in sales which, however, had already been forecast in the previous months.

Musk, in fact, had about 170 million shares (about 17 percent of the company’s total shares): he sold about 3.6 million for 4 billion between Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, it sold another 930,000, for 1.1 billion dollars. It now still owns 166 million shares. The tax documents showed that part of the sales were made on the basis of a plan stipulated in September, and part to fulfill some tax obligations, also long overdue, and in any case months before the survey published on Twitter.

Musk is one of the richest people in the world and Tesla is the most valuable car manufacturer in the world – roughly $ 1 trillion. 3.5 million people participated in the poll posted by Musk on Twitter, and the option to ask Musk to sell his shares won with 57.9 percent of the vote.

