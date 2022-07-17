Elon Musk: How many children does the tycoon have with the birth of his twins?

Elon Musk continues to give what to talk about, now it is news because it was announced that became a father again in November last year and nothing more and nothing less than twinsthe mother is a director of Neuralink, one of its companies, when adding these two babies, he would be the father of nine children in totalas reported by Business Insider.

According to the report, in April this year, the tycoon and Shivon Zilis, a 36-year-old worker originally from Canada, they made a request to a court in Travis County, Texas, where the twins were born, the reason was to find that the mother’s last name remained in the children’s first name. The judge approved the request, at least that is what the documents consulted in the note reveal.

In the same report it was shared that boys were born in december 2021a few weeks before the second daughter was born that Elon Musk had with his current partner, the singer Grimesthe baby was named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

In the documents obtained, the seal of the court is seen, as well as the signature of the South African native, who identifies him as the father and Zilis as the mother of the twins.

Business Insider also noted that Shivon Zilis holds a position as director of operations and special projects for the aforementioned company, which is focused on neural implants. “We live in separate houses. We are best friends. see you all the time […] I don’t expect people to understand”, the woman told the variety magazine Vanity Fair in March.

According to Business Insider, the Neuralink company seeks to develop a computer chip that is implanted in the human brain.

How many and which are the children of Elon Musk?

This is believed to be the 51-year-old’s second set of twins. With his first wife, Justine, they had twins in 2004 and then fathered triplets, two years later the couple were married from 2000 to 2008 but lost their first child.

After that, Elon Musk had two children with Claire Boucher, better known as Grimes, an alternative Canadian singer. The second child was born in December 2021 through a rented womb.