Elon Musk: I’m not the creator of bitcoin

During his latest podcast appearance with Lex Fridman, Musk once again refuted rumors about him as Satoshi Nakamoto, aka the pseudonym behind which the mysterious bitcoin creator is hiding. Musk also reiterated his idea that, due to its extreme latency, bitcoin cryptocurrency is useful as a store of wealth, but is useless as a currency for payments.

Musk indeed noted that dogecoin has a much higher transaction volume capacity than the king of cryptocurrencies and much lower fees: “Right now, if you want to do a bitcoin transaction, the price of doing that transaction is very high, so you couldn’t use it effectively for most things, and neither could it scale loud. “

Having a small block size and long sync time made sense in 2008, due to a relatively poor internet infrastructure, but bitcoin’s speed is “comically low” now, according to Musk. The Tesla boss also praised dogecoin for its inflationary properties as there is more incentive to use it: “If a currency is too deflationary … if a currency is expected to increase in value over time, there is a reluctance to spend it. “.

The billionaire, who has a deep understanding of money due to his involvement in PayPal, also argues that the existing financial system is outdated and sees central banks diluting the money supply as a “pernicious form of taxation,” arguing that encryption can solve this problem.