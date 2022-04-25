Elon Musk indicates that the drop in users on Netflix is ​​due to the ‘woke virus’: what is it?

Netflix shares plunged 36% on Wednesday at the open on Wall Street a day after it announced worse-than-expected quarterly results. The platform lost about 200,000 subscribers between January and March 2022, his first cut in more than a decade and a figure in stark contrast to his expectations of adding 2.5 million. Netflix executives note to increased competition of streaming companies as the culprit.

As if that were not enough, Netflix has announced that in the next quarter will lose another two million subscribersso the platform, which has some 221 million subscribers, is studying the option of implement a subscription model with ads for a lower price, an alternative to the one that has been resisted until now.

For Elon Musk the culprit of the fall of Netflix is the virus woke up. In other words, the fear of offending some groups, which has led to limited film production. The CEO of Tesla believes that the overprotection of certain groups of people has lowered the quality of Netflix content and its users have ended up getting bored. “The woke virus has made Netflix unwatchable,” he explained on his Twitter account.

The use of shared accounts, the main culprit

As explained in Xataka, the main person responsible for the collapse of Netflix is the use of shared accounts. When a family or a group of friends creates a Netflix account with four different profiles, it is easier to share passwords and the same profile can be used from different points. According to the report to investors, More than 100 million households are using Netflix without paying.

The image of Netflix as a super-producing platform for series and movies has led to the popular belief that not everything has the same quality. If Netflix premiered 79 movies a month in 2020 (according to the cited medium), perhaps all of them did not meet the demands of their subscribers. The platform has already announced that it will improve the quality of its premieres, a decision that comes late: competition increases (HBO, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, etc.), and competition increases the quality of their productions. More is not better.