The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, the father of 10 children, urged on Monday to have “more babies” and also to exploit more oil and natural gas.

“believe methe baby crisis is a big problem,” declared the 51-year-old tycoon to the press in Stavanger, in the southwest of Norway, where he participated in a talk on energy.

Asked about the world’s great challenges, the founder of the US electric car manufacturer Tesla cited the energy transition but then immediately spoke of the birth rate, “one of (his) favorite concerns, perhaps less well known.”

In Western societies, as in highly populated countries like China, the birth rate is going down, largely due to the aging of the population.

“It’s important that people have enough babies to perpetuate civilization,” he said.

“They say that civilization could disappear in a bang or a whimper. If we don’t have enough children, we will die with a groan (wearing) adult diapers. It will be depressing,” she added.

“Yes, make more babies,” he concluded.

Divorced three times Musk is the father of 10 children, one of them died at 10 weeks. Another, a transgender girl, recently filed an official lawsuit to change her last name as well as her gender and cut all ties with her father.

The US press recently revealed that he had twins in November with a Neuralink leader, a few weeks before the birth of Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, which he had with singer Grimes.

The tycoon, who arrived in Stavanger on a private jet, estimated that the planet still needs fossil energy sources.

“Realistically, I think we have to use oil and gas in the short term, otherwise civilization would go under,” he said, “especially these days with the sanctions against Russia.”

“At the moment it would be justified to explore more” hydrocarbons in Norway, he estimated.