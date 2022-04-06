Elon Musk is already the richest man in the world | Economy | D.W.

The American billionaire Elon Musk ascended for the first time to the position of the richest man in the world on the Forbes 2022 List, which calculates a fortune of 219,000 million dollars.

Musk was already in second place on that list when it was made in 2021, but this year he climbs to the top of the podium above, in this order, the American Jeff Bezos (founder of Amazon, estimated 171,000 million), the French Bernard Arnault (Louis Voutton, 151,000 million) and the also American Bill Gates (Microsoft, 129,000 million).

Musk, creator of the Tesla electric car, is presented by Forbes as the man who “has revolutionized transportation, both on earth with Tesla and in space through the rocket manufacturer SpaceX.”

New Twitter manager

Precisely today Musk made headlines again for announcing his entry into the board of directors of Twitter, after announcing yesterday that he was acquiring 9.2 percent of the company’s shares; Today’s announcement sent Twitter’s shares on the New York Stock Exchange up 7.3 percent.

The businessman, born in South Africa and holder of South African, Canadian and American nationalities, is considered one of the most visionary but at the same time most controversial entrepreneurs, especially for his hyperactivity on social networks where he likes to comment on multiple issues beyond the politically correct.

As usual, the Forbes 2022 List is dominated by white American men, and in fact in the top 10 positions, eight correspond to this profile, the other two being the French Arnault and the Indian Mukesh Ambani (position number 10).

Mexican millionaire Carlos Slim, for his part, rises from position 16 to position 13, with a fortune that Forbes estimates at 81.2 billion dollars and that makes him the richest Latin American in the world.

