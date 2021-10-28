Elon Musk is also worried about inflation (and trusts in bitcoin)

Last week, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey caused quite a stir on Twitter after warning of impending hyperinflation that “everything will change” and, as members of the bitcoin community were quick to praise the Twitter founder for once again vindicated their views, critics were quick to dismiss his disturbing prediction as alarmism.

Economist Steve Hanke, known as a staunch cryptocurrency skeptic, criticized Dorsey for making such “irresponsible” comments, pointing out that no country in the world, including Venezuela, is currently experiencing hyperinflation. The billionaire responded with the “tears of joy” emoji.

For this reason, the recent comment by Musk, who in turn said he was worried about inflation, reopens the debate once again, especially in light of the fact that Musk is notoriously an open supporter of cryptocurrencies and bitcoin in particular, of which it also holds a huge amount. Like Dorsey, moreover, Elon Musk is also convinced that cryptocurrencies have the characteristics to protect savings from the constant inflation that affects traditional currencies and puts funds, especially small savers, at risk. But only the future can tell us if it will really be like this.